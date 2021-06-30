UK Covid recovery risk plan has been phased out, economists | economics





The UK’s economic recovery from Covid-19 is under pressure from worker shortages and longer pandemic restrictions as the delta strain of coronavirus increases infection rates.

The Guardian’s monthly economic development snapshot suggests the pace of recovery has stalled as the government began to halt its dormancy plans on Thursday, despite the government delaying its roadmap to lifting the lockdown by four weeks until July 19.

Debit and credit card transactions fell 5% for the week through June 17, while retail stores declined for the third straight week at the end of the spring boom after Covid-19 restrictions were eased, according to statistics from the National Statistical Office. .

Business leaders are sounding a warning of a new threat to jobs and growth as the delta coronavirus strain has increased infection rates and delayed the final lifting of lockdown restrictions originally written by ministers on June 21.

Meanwhile, businesses are under increased pressure from chronic labor shortages and rising supply chain prices, and they risk exploding inflation, raising the cost of living in the UK.

Employment remains below pre-pandemic levels, but a group of employers warns that cuts to the dormancy scheme, starting in early July, will threaten jobs and jeopardize the UK’s economic recovery.

TUC Secretary-General Frances OGrady said: Ministers must not stop our recovery by stopping aid too soon.

We need the prime minister’s cast-iron promise to extend it as long as necessary, rather than abruptly ending in three months. Working families need this certainty, not a roller coaster way to protect their livelihoods.

For over a year, The Guardian has tracked the economic impact of the pandemic on a monthly basis based on infection rates, eight key growth indicators and FTSE 100 levels. Crisis monitoring also monitors the UK’s performance compared to other countries.

On a dashboard last month, UK consumers declined after pandemic control eased this spring as UK consumers switched supermarkets and online shopping to pubs and restaurants. Consumer confidence measures also stagnated in June after rising respectively over the past four months.

Starting Thursday, businesses will be required to bear 10% of their employees’ wages, which will rise to 20% in August as additional taxpayer assistance is cut from its current level of 80%. The employee will continue to receive the same amount. According to official statistics, about 1.5 million workers are still receiving emergency wage supplements.

Union Unite’s assistant secretary of state Steve Turner said industries such as hospitality, aviation and the automotive sector are still tethered and hit hard by repeated closures, supply chain disruptions and inconsistent government decisions.

If the government now says we have to live with Covid, we need a system that can protect jobs as employers face constant uncertainty. This means adequate support for all workers, including freelancers and others, and sick leave that, if available, allows workers to support themselves and their families, he said.

Despite risks to the economy, business activity continued to grow at the fastest rate since the late 1990s as advances in Covid vaccines have helped increase demand for goods and services. Businesses responded to increasing workloads by putting in additional staff, lowering the unemployment rate for the fourth straight month.

However, companies are facing supply constraints due to a sharp labor shortage and rising raw material prices and transportation costs. Hospitality, logistics and warehousing are under special pressure, and there are warnings that refrigerated food will be hard to reach some stores this summer due to a shortage of drivers and production workers.

Inflation surged to 2.1% in May, raising concerns that the Bank of England and other major central banks in the world will either raise interest rates or ease their quantitative easing bond buying programs to prevent overheating of the economy.

However, many economists warn that the current inflation spike is likely to prove temporary, and that removing support too soon poses a greater risk to a sustainable economic recovery. Business leaders also warn that job prospects are deteriorating as the delta strain increases infection rates and leads to longer pandemic restrictions in the UK and several other countries.

Jagjit Chadha, director of the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, said there are still risks from rising corporate debt levels and continued restrictions that occurred during the pandemic.

At The Guardian, he said Treasury and banks should adopt a flexible approach to maintain emergency support while risks to recovery remain.

[Its] It’s too early to get the bunting out, he said.

As an economy sensitive to fluctuations in global trade, the UK lives up to the adage that it won’t end for anyone until it’s done for all. This means that rejected prospects for tourism, international trade and labor mobility could be a stumbling block to UK activity as long as the crisis casts a shadow.

