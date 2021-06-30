Hypocrisy in the UK youth labor market





The number of salaried workers in the UK increased for the sixth straight month in May, according to figures released by the Office for Statistics (ONS).

The government’s cautious but effective ‘roadmap’ lockdown exit strategy has been crucial to the UK economic recovery, particularly revitalizing the hospitality industry.

As a result, the demand for workers in multiple sectors has played an important role in revitalizing the UK job market. ONS, for example, reported an increase of nearly 200,000 salaried employees between April and May 2021.

This is undoubtedly good news, and reason to be optimistic as we return to pre-pandemic normality.

But what is worrisome are the statistics surrounding youth unemployment.

Of course, the general trend in the job market is a recovery, which will inevitably involve many young people.

But on June 15, the House of Commons Library released figures explaining that people aged 16 to 24 are at risk of long-term unemployment. By the spring of 2021, more than one-fifth of unemployed young people have worked for more than a year, an increase of 11,000 from the previous quarter.

Broadly speaking, this means that during this period, nearly one-third of those who lost their jobs in the UK for more than a year were between the ages of 16 and 24.

Naturally, the emergence of the British pandemic and the resulting first closures resulted in significant job losses. Between March and June 2020, jobs have more than halved from about 800,000 to 350,000. The inevitable scramble for positions ensued, exacerbated by the enormous number of overlaps that entailed.

However, according to ONS figures, over the three months to May 2021, the number of vacancies surged to around 758,000, just 27,000 above pre-epidemic levels.

So why are young people still at risk, and why are those numbers still rising?

Some patterns have emerged from recent work with young people and schools in London. Even before the pandemic, it is clear that national syllabuses often fall short of providing adequate preparation for the ever-evolving job market. For example, we found that the current system does not account for the rapid digital transformation that is taking place in all sectors.

Because many young people do not learn core language, math, and computer skills, school leaders are generally unprepared for the challenges that await them. On this matter, Dame Sharon White, president of the John Lewis Partnership, said that despite having a great workforce and teamwork skills, most young John Lewis employees lack the basic repair skills needed to perform their roles.

To alleviate this, John Lewis is now offering basic literacy and numeracy classes.

A fundamental disconnect between the modern education system and the job market

What we are seeing here is a fundamental disconnect between the modern education system and the job market. Despite the UK’s progressive position within Europe and the wider global community, our education system certainly adheres to the tradition where responsiveness and progressiveness are essential.

To complicate this further, in certain schools there is a distinct lack of infrastructure for professional and employability training, leaving the younger generation unaware of the breadth of opportunities available to them.

Obviously the problem is not a regional one. A study conducted by the Institute of Student Employers (ISE) with the labor market insight website Prospects Luminate found that 64% of college graduates cite lack of real experience as a barrier to long-term, meaningful employment. .

Surprisingly, Charlie Ball, a graduate expert at Prospect, found last year that even those who were lucky enough to do graduate studies were less likely to find a job than those who worked in unskilled positions during the pandemic.

The answer seems simple.

Young people who are still in education should aim to integrate their academic education, develop work-specific skills, and ultimately undertake relevant work experience to make them more employable.

ISE’s research agrees with this. The study found that 55% of employers reported that college and sixth grade students who underwent a work experience placement were more skilled than those who did not, rising to 78% for college students. This has led employers to favor candidates with more experience, which makes sense. To minimize the risk of bad investments, employers will seek candidates with verifiable experience in the field.

But we are forgetting that this group of young people is facing the highest long-term unemployment rate since 2012’s austerity period, as well as a 29% decline in internship and work experience opportunities. It looks serious and is close to hypocrisy. This problem is even exacerbated by people with weak backgrounds.

The aforementioned lack of career and employability education in the UK’s socio-economic low-income regions creates bottlenecks in the talent pool within the youth labor market, and thus continues a vicious cycle that we desperately need to check.

Three ways to implement sustainable change

We believe that implementing sustainable change requires addressing several issues individually.

1. Employers must diversify their hiring strategies.

First, more opportunities will emerge for recent school graduates and graduates as the UK carefully continues its path out of lockdown. Talking to small businesses and leaders of large enterprises in the network, there is a growing demand for young and passionate workforce in all sectors, and as the pandemic strikes more and more companies will actively work to diversify their businesses. Recruitment strategy. This leads us neatly to the next point.

2. Employers must take on a higher level of responsibility.

As we move into the new decade, it is important that employers begin to assume higher levels of responsibility. It is no longer acceptable for businesses to hire based solely on academic achievement or an impressive resume.

Stephen Isherwood, Chief Executive Officer of ISE, explained:

“As graduates’ lack of practical experience reduces their job readiness, employers must work with educators to find ways to provide opportunities.[they] To get the best talent, you need to invest in entry-level talent. “Employers must adopt a talent-driven approach with the development potential of candidates at the heart of any application process.

Within financial and professional services, we have already made progress in this regard. In June of this year, PwC UK announced that it had guaranteed all seats to candidates for school and college graduate programs and removed the original grade requirement.

PwC UK’s Chief Human Resources Officer Laura Hinton explained that more than 100 students received unconditional offers to expand their access to the company after the pandemic. This is a new initiative and we hope it will be repeated in all large enterprises, not just in the professional services sector.

3. Changed UK syllabus to reflect the dynamics of the job market

Finally, we cannot adequately advocate changes to the UK syllabus to reflect the dynamics of the job market. Through the work of the Patrick Morgan Foundation, we are fortunate to be able to connect with so many talented young people in and around London. They have tremendous potential and, perhaps more importantly, have a genuine curiosity for the world they work in.

But consistently, these young people are denied access to the resources and education they need to achieve real success. In some cases, I’ve seen educators teach topics that are inappropriate due to lack of resources.

That’s not to say it’s not doing anything.

We have worked tirelessly to provide opportunities to the young people who need them most, meeting people from different organizations across the country, both in the public and private sectors. Nevertheless, we firmly believe we can do more, and recognizing the scale of this problem is an important starting point.

We aspire to provide the full support of the Foundation, and are always interested in collaborating and collaborating with other organizations and individuals with the common goal of realizing sustainable change. So, do not hesitate to contact us for anything mentioned here.

James O’Dowd, Founder and Louis Peace, Director of the Patrick Morgan Foundation

