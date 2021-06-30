Even if Russia had sunk a British battleship, it would not have caused World War III, Putin says | UK News





Vladimir Putin said it is unlikely that the world would have been on the verge of World War III if Russia had sunk a British warship near Crimea.

The Russian president has claimed that the Type 45 destroyer HMS Defender has illegally entered territorial waters near Crimea to closely monitor the reaction of Russian forces.

He accused British battleships of operating concurrently with American spy planes to monitor Russian military responses.

“Of course this was a provocation,” Putin said in a live marathon Q&A session broadcast on state television.

“Even if we had sunk a British destroyer near Crimea, it is unlikely that the world would have been on the verge of World War III.”

Putin claimed the HMS Defender worked with a US reconnaissance aircraft that flew from a NATO base in Crete, Greece on the same day.

“First of all, it was clear that the destroyers were pursuing military objectives and, with the help of reconnaissance aircraft, tried to reveal the actions of our troops to prevent such provocations,” the Russian President said.

Putin added that there was a “political element” in the events that occurred shortly after meeting US President Joe Biden in Geneva, Switzerland.

“You have to ask why you had to do that provocation,” he said.

“Why is all this happening? To emphasize that these people do not respect the Crimean peninsula’s choice to join the Russian Federation.”

The UK, like other countries, considers Crimea a part of Ukraine, despite its annexation by Russia in 2014.

Image: HMS Defender’s path through the Black Sea

The British dismissed Moscow’s claims that warning shots were fired from a British navy destroyer and that bombs were dropped in the path of the battleships.

The Ministry of Defense said the HMS Defender was “innocently passing through Ukrainian territorial waters in accordance with international law.”

Putin also suggested in a question-and-answer session that Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky had “handed over his country to full external control”.

He said: “The important issues in Ukraine are not solved in Kiev, but in Washington, partly in Berlin and Paris.

“What should we discuss? I’m not saying no (to meet him), I just need to understand what to talk about.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/even-if-russia-had-sunk-uk-warship-it-would-not-have-caused-world-war-three-says-putin-12345546 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos