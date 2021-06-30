UN chief urges US to lift sanctions on Iran as agreed in 2015





United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the media as he arrives on the first day of the European Union summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium, June 24, 2021. John Thys / Pool via REUTERS

NEW YORK, June 30 (Reuters) – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on US President Joe Biden’s administration to lift or lift all sanctions against Iran, as agreed under ‘a 2015 deal aimed at preventing Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon.

In a report to the UN Security Council, Guterres also urged the United States to “extend the waivers for oil trade with the Islamic Republic of Iran and to fully renew the waivers for non-proliferation projects. nuclear “.

The 15-member council will discuss on Tuesday the Secretary-General’s semi-annual report on the implementation of a 2015 resolution that enshrines the nuclear deal between Iran, the United States, France, Britain, Germany, Russia and China.

Guterres’ call to Washington comes amid talks to revive the deal – known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action – under which Iran agreed to restrictions on its nuclear program in exchange for lifting numerous foreign sanctions against him.

Former US President Donald Trump abandoned the pact in 2018 and reimposed tough sanctions, prompting Tehran to start violating some of the nuclear limits in 2019.

“I call on the United States to lift or lift its sanctions outlined in the plan,” said Guterres, who also called on Iran to return to full implementation of the agreement.

Iran has refined uranium to about 60% purity, well above the agreement limit of 3.67% and much closer to the 90% appropriate for atomic bomb cores , although he maintains that he is only pursuing civilian nuclear power and that he could quickly retrace his steps if Washington rolled back the sanctions and reverted to the 2015 deal.

Guterres said: “I continue to believe that a complete restoration of the plan remains the best way to ensure that the nuclear program of the Islamic Republic of Iran remains exclusively peaceful.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/un-chief-urges-us-remove-iran-sanctions-agreed-2015-2021-06-30/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos