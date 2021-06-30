Pride Month Celebration: June 2021





Prime Minister Hosts Pride Month 2021 Celebration

Yesterday the Prime Minister hosted a reception in the gardens of 10 Downing Street to celebrate Pride Month in 2021 and to celebrate the contributions of LGBT people across the UK.

The reception reflected the government’s efforts to address LGBT injustice so far and anticipated June 2022 when the UK will host the Safe To be Me: A Global Equality Conference.

The PM said the UK’s first global LGBT conference is about kindness, tolerance and openness and will do more to promote LGBT equality around the world.

At a Downing Street Pride reception, planned in collaboration with the GREAT campaign, PM said he was proud to live in one of the world’s most open and tolerant countries and said that LGBT equality is a key economic asset for the UK. He said that no matter who you love, whether you are lesbian, gay, bisexual or trans, I want this government to support you.

The event, held at Downing Street Gardens, was attended by people representing LGBT people who have had a positive impact on their lives through the actions of the British government, as well as representatives of leading organizations dealing with LGBT issues in the UK and internationally.

This included Chris McNaghten and Jon Swan, one of the first same-sex couples to marry in Northern Ireland after the law went into effect last year.

The PM congratulated the two and said he was proud that same-sex marriage is now legal across the UK.

PM also met Caroline Paige, the first publicly transgender officer in the British Army. They discussed the work being done to increase the inclusiveness of the British military and praised the Pentagon announcement earlier this year. This will allow former military personnel who have been fired for performance reasons to apply for medal reinstatement.

The prime minister said he was very proud of our country’s record on LGBT issues, but warned that we should not rest on our honor. He recognized that discrimination still exists and, sadly, LGBT people are still victims of shameful hate crimes. He met Joshua Ormrod, who was attacked while leaving a Liverpool nightclub with a friend earlier this month. The prime minister condemned the shocking attack and praised Joshuas for his courage. He said at the reception that the government will do everything it can to make our country a safe place for everyone.

Extensive work on LGBT rights by some governments, as well as changes to Northern Ireland’s same-sex marriage laws and the fair return of medals to those who have been dismissed for gender, includes a conversion ban. Change blood donation rules to allow men who have had sex with men to donate blood if they are in a long-term relationship, and as part of the government routinely offer preventive HIV treatment PrEP across the UK aimed at preventing HIV transmission. . By 2030.

The event was also attended by Minister of Equality Kemi Badenoch and Special Envoy for LGBT Rights Nick Herbert.

Pride Moon Rainbow String Arch Installation

Upon entering the reception, you will notice that the door to No10 is adorned with the rainbow installation Pride X 10 designed by artists Louisa Loizeau and Hattie Newman.

Built in honor of Pride Month, this installation is made of biodegradable jute and developed in collaboration with the GREAT campaign.

Photo by Andrew Parsons / No 10 Downing Street

Some government recent work

The UK hosts the world’s first global LGBT conference to address inequality around the world and urge countries to take action.

No conversion therapy

Reduce Gender Recognition Certificate Fee by 5

Working with small businesses to advocate for LGBT equality

Same-sex marriage legalized in Northern Ireland

Return medals to LGBT service staff

Changes to blood donation criteria to allow men who have had sex with men in a long-term relationship to donate blood in the UK

Making the HIV drug PrEP available across the UK

Photo by Andrew Parsons / No 10 Downing Street

