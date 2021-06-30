International
US House calls for Texan Trevor Reed to be released from Russia
WASHINGTON – The US House on Tuesday passed a resolution overwhelmingly calling for the release of a Texan who has been imprisoned in Russia for nearly two years.
The resolution, led by first-year U.S. Representative August Pfluger, called on Russia to release 29-year-old Granbury resident Trevor Reed. Reed was arrested in August 2019 on specious motives, according to US news reports and diplomats, and his supporters say he is being held on false charges because he is a former Marine.
Our message is simple: The United States will not tolerate an American citizen being detained by the Putin regime as a political pawn, Pfluger told the House on Monday afternoon. I urge all of my colleagues to unite and stand firm with Trevor and his family to reunite him with his family and bring him home. Free Trevor Reed.
Almost since taking office, Pfluger, a Republican from Midland, has sought to draw attention to the plight of his constituents. In his ground remarks, he called Reeds’ Russian trial both a sham and a kangaroo court.
Trevor was initially held for public drunkenness, but when the Russian Federal Security Service found out he was a US Marine, they increased the charges and accused him of endangering the lives of police officers, a- he declared. The charge, and the lack of supporting evidence, was so ludicrous that even the Russian judge burst into laughter during his trial.
Reed traveled to Russia in the summer of 2019 with his Russian girlfriend and eager to learn the language. In August, he drank excessively and eventually the Russian police took him to a prison to sober up.
When Russian authorities discovered Reed was a former Marine, police laid assault charges against Reed. He has since been sentenced to nine years in prison.
Joey Reed, father of Trevor Reeds, told the Texas Tribune on Monday that Houses’ action would show united, bipartisan support for Trevor’s release.
We believe this would send a useful signal to the Russian government and also help the administration in any negotiations that may be underway, he added.
Reeds’ mother Paula Reed said the vote also boosted her son’s morale: it’s important for Trevor to know he has the support of his country.
Russian police are said to have said Reed grabbed the arm of a policeman on his way to a train station, causing the car to swerve and endanger the police. Officers provided no corroborating evidence and eyewitnesses dispute this account. Reeds defenders say there is no CCTV showing a deviant police car.
Trevors wants Americans to know he’s not guilty, said Joey Reed. He would do no such thing, and he would never try to harm the police and he did not in this case, and there is a lot of video evidence and witnesses and representatives of the Russian government to support his defense. .
US Representative Michael McCaul, an Austinite and the most senior Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, frequently joined Pfluger in this plea. McCaul and 22 other Texas members from both sides signed on as co-sponsors of the Pflugers resolution.
In addition to calling on Russia to release Reed, the legislation made several other demands, including condemnation of the practice of politically motivated imprisonment, and they insisted on Reed’s human rights.
Just a day before the House vote, a Russian court dismissed an appeal from Reed.
President Joe Biden has joined the effort. During his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva last week, Biden said the imprisonment of Reed and another American, Paul Whelan, had been raised.
I mentioned the case of two American citizens wrongly imprisoned: Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed, he said in Geneva. The families of Americans detained, I have hope for the families of Americans detained, came forward and we talked about it.
Would continue this discussion, he added. I will not stray from this question.
Reeds ‘mother Paula Reed has expressed her optimism over Bidens’ comments in Geneva.
We were very grateful and hopeful after hearing this, she said.
