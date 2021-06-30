



Negotiations on a Fifth Free Trade Agreement with New Zealand were held between 8-16 June 2021. New Zealand’s Minister of Trade and Export Growth, Damien OConnor, also visited the UK from 16-18 June for face-to-face conversations. The two countries have agreed to accelerate negotiations to finalize the details of the transaction with the goal of reaching an agreement in principle.

Both countries are working to agree to a high-quality, comprehensive free trade agreement that will support jobs, expand consumer choice and provide more opportunities in key industries such as services, digital trade and the green economy.

Strong progress has been made in disagreement on key issues throughout the transaction, including the tentative closing of an additional four chapters.

A government procurement chapter that improves small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) access to procurement and supply chain integrity. Dispute Chapter: Establish mechanisms to promote and enforce contractual compliance and ensure that interstate disputes are dealt with consistently, fairly, cost-effectively, transparently, and in a timely manner. This gives the company and its stakeholders confidence that their obligations under this Agreement will be maintained. The Transparency chapter highlights the rule of law as a key cornerstone of good governance, and outlines the agreed expectations that the UK and New Zealand will be transparent, open and accessible to UK businesses with respect to this trade agreement and their respective regulatory environments. The Trade and Gender Equality Chapter, which recognizes the underrepresentation of women in international trade and aims to support female exporters, business owners and entrepreneurs to participate in global trade.

Great progress has also been made during round 5 in the next chapter where England and New Zealand now agree that they have a clear closing path.

Goods of Origin International Services Trade Tariffs Digital Communications State Enterprises Consumer Protection Good Regulatory Practices Labor Development Anti-Corruption Initial and Final Provisions General Exceptions Institutional Provisions

In the previous round, the chapters on SMEs, competition and bailouts were tentatively closed.

The government has made it clear that future deals with New Zealand must work for UK consumers, producers and businesses. In the process, the UK will continue to engage so that the views of stakeholders can influence our approach to negotiations.

All transactions the UK agrees to are fair, balanced and in the interest of the nation as a whole. We maintain high environmental, labor, food safety and animal welfare standards in our dealings and are committed to protecting the National Health Service (NHS).

The UK and New Zealand are both eager to go further, and the UK has made it clear that momentum must be maintained throughout the entire agreement. Prior to the next round, the negotiating team shares additional proposals and discusses various issues.

The next round, the sixth round of negotiations, is expected to take place in July, with a series of intersessional discussions across the FTA scheduled for next month.

