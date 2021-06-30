Google tightens UK policy on financial advertising after pressure to monitor fraud – TechCrunch





The UK’s broader post-Brexit role in digital regulation continues today, with Google’s policy change announcing that in the near future its advertisers will only run ads for financial products and services. Confirmed by the Financial Supervisor FCA.

The Google Ads Financial Products and Services Policy will be updated from 30 August according to Google, which specifies that the new policy will be in force from 6 September. That said, online financial fraud buyers who have been relying on ad networks for their next victim have more than two months left to collect unsuspecting clicks before the party ends (well, in the UK anyway).

As The Guardian previously reported, Google’s decision to allow only regulator-approved financial institutions to run ads on financial products and services, follows a warning from financial conduct authorities that Google will continue to allow uncensored financial ads. Follow the warning that doing so may result in legal action.

The FCA told a parliamentary committee this month that it could consider taking such action, as it is no longer bound by European Union regulations on financial advertising that do not extend to online platforms, according to a report in the newspaper.

It appears that the FCA was trying to combat the catastrophe of online financial fraud by paying Google a lot of UK taxpayer money to combat fraud with anti-fraud warnings, until it was authorized to pursue Google.

According to the Register, the FCA paid Google over 600,000 (~$830k) to run ‘anti-fraud’ ads in 2020 and 2021. Regulatory warnings about financial fraud may be higher than the scam itself.

The front palm situation was probably very favorable to Google. However, the threat of legal action appears to have prompted a policy rethink.

Ronan Harris, VP and MD for Google UK and Ireland, said in a blog post: “A financial services advertiser must demonstrate that it is approved by the UK Financial Conduct Authority or is eligible for one of the limited exemptions described below. do. UK Financial Services Confirmation Page.”

“This new update builds on significant work in our partnership with the FCA over the past 18 months to address this issue,” he added. “Today’s announcement reflects significant progress in providing a safer experience for users, publishers and advertisers. While we understand that this policy update will affect a variety of advertisers in the financial services sector, our top priority is to keep users safe on the platform, especially in areas that have been too disproportionately targeted by scammers. “

The company’s blog also claims to have pledged $5 million in advertising credits to support financial fraud public awareness campaigns in the UK. So not 5 million dollars in real money.

According to the registrar, Google offered to refund the FCA’s anti-fraud advertising costs, but again using advertising credits.

The UK Parliament’s Finance Committee wanted to know if the tech giant would refund its cash outlays. However, according to the Register’s report of the commission’s hearing, Mark Steward, the FCA’s head of enforcement and market insight, was unable to confirm what it would do.

We have contacted the FCA with comments on changes to our policy and with questions about the status of our refund and will update this report with all responses.

In recent years, financial watchers have also been concerned about financial fraud ads running on social media platforms.

In 2018, the social media giant added a ‘Report Fraudulent Ad’ button to the market as of July 2019, following legal action from renowned UK consumer advice expert Martin Lewis (who has filed a defamation lawsuit against Facebook).

But earlier this year, a study by consumer group What? reported that neither Facebook nor Google had completely removed their financial fraud ads.

According to the BBC, What?’s survey found that Google failed to remove about a third (34%) of reported fraudulent ads, while Facebook failed to remove more than a fifth (26%).

It’s almost as if the online advertising giants don’t have enough incentives to combat lucrative online fraudulent advertising.

Recently, Lewis has been pushing for fraudulent advertising to fall within the scope of the UK’s online safety legislation.

An all-encompassing piece of digital regulation aims to address the plethora of so-called ‘online harm’ by focusing on regulating user-generated content. However, Lewis points out that scammers only have to pay advertising platforms to promote deceptive content in order to fall outside the scope of the planned rules, and the situation is “absurd” and “changing” with today’s Good Morning Britain TV show.

That’s ridiculous. @MartinSLewis is calling for changes to the online safety legislation to include a policy against fraudulent advertising.

Dame Margaret Hodge agrees with Martin, emphasizing that only 1% of police money and time is spent solving fraud. pic.twitter.com/PKI9obagmw

— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 30, 2021

As reported when the bill was released, it’s definitely a confusing piece. Nor is it the only confusing component of planned legislation. However, at the point of financial fraud, the government can trust that the FCA has the necessary powers to solve the problem.

We have contacted the Digital, Media, Cultural and Sports departments for comment.

UPDATE: A government spokesperson said:

“We have included user-generated fraud within the scope of new online laws to protect people from the devastating effects of fraud. These moves are only part of our plan to tackle all forms of fraud. We will continue to track scammers, block vulnerabilities they exploit, help people detect and report scams, and sooner or later consider whether stricter regulations on online advertising are needed as well. “

The government also noted that the Ministry of Home Affairs is developing a plan of fraudulent action that will be released after the 2021 spending review. It pointed to online advertising programs to consider to what extent the current regulatory framework is in place to address the challenges posed by the rapid technological advancements seen in online advertising. We will begin by consulting and reviewing online advertising. late this year.

