Parrot CEO says China could blacklist drones after US bans DJI





Parrot’s ANAFI Ai drone, which operates in 4G.

Source: Parrot

The boss of French drone maker Parrot believes China could blacklist his company in the same way the US government blacklisted rival Chinese company DJI.

Henri Seydoux, co-founder and CEO of Parrot, told CNBC that “it could happen” by touting the company’s new professional drone ANAFI Ai, which can be controlled over 4G. The Chinese Embassy in London did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNBC.

“It is very difficult to sell drones in China,” Seydoux said on a call earlier this month, adding that it is also not easy to sell software.

“Parrot sells a lot of drone software and I can tell you that the Chinese market is a place where you have a lot of pressure,” he said.

The US government blacklisted DJI and dozens of other Chinese companies in December, increasing tensions between Beijing and Washington.

Seydoux said he believed the DJI blacklist had some impact on Parrot’s sales, “but that’s hard to read because the market itself, possibly due to Covid and also market cycles, has declined over the past year “.

Parrot’s revenue increased from 76 million euros ($ 90 million) in 2019 to 57 million euros in 2020.

Seydoux said DJI does not appear to have suffered as much from US sanctions as Chinese tech giant Huawei.

Inspection drone

The smartphone-controlled ANAFI Ai drone is aimed at companies that need to inspect infrastructure elements such as power lines, railways, bridges and buildings.

It is equipped with a 40 megapixel Sony camera which can be used to zoom in on specific points to see if there are any issues.

“It looks like a plastic bug,” Seydoux said in reference to the appearance of the drone.

Unlike most other drones, Parrot’s latest machine doesn’t require the pilot to be in the so-called line of fire. Indeed, a person in Lyon could control one of the drones in Paris provided that the coverage of the 4G network is sufficient.

“You no longer have a limit on the radio link distance,” Seydoux said. “You are piloting a device that is part of the Internet.”

There are, however, some security considerations that need to be taken into account for this reason. “It is very important to have an encrypted link between you and the drone and also to be sure that the drone is sending you accurate data that is not changed by anyone,” Seydoux said, adding that there was a chip special on the new drone. where the encryption keys are stored.

Founded as a telecommunications company over 20 years ago, the company started selling Bluetooth, voice recognition and phone systems for cars. It switched to drones a few years ago and today employs around 450 people, half of whom are in France and the other half in Switzerland.

Parrot drones can cost anywhere from a few hundred dollars to a few thousand dollars. The price of ANAFI Ai has not yet been released.

Seydoux said Parrot has sold millions of its existing drones to consumers and tens of thousands to businesses and other organizations, with police, firefighters, farmers and inspectors among the target market.

Military units in the United States, France and Switzerland use Parrot drones for reconnaissance, Seydoux said, adding that his company would never equip drones with weapons.

“We are against (that),” he said. “We believe that killer robots should be avoided altogether. We believe that putting guns on drones is like a crime against humanity. It should be as prohibited as the use of armed gas.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/06/30/ceo-says-china-may-blacklist-his-drones-after-the-us-banned-dji.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos