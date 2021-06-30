West Coast heat wave kills dozens, hospitalizes more in Canada and USExBulletin





A display at a federal savings branch of Olympia shows a temperature of 107 degrees Fahrenheit early Monday evening in Olympia, Washington. Ted S. Warren / AP .

. Ted S. Warren / AP

Ted S. Warren / AP

Dozens of deaths along the west coast of the United States and in the greater Vancouver area of ​​Canada are blamed on an ongoing heat wave that has broken records.

Authorities have said at least six deaths in Washington and Oregon could be due to the heat wave that began in the region on Friday.

Temperatures in Portland hit at least 116 degrees on Monday after at least three days of record high temperatures. The region is now cooling, according to the National Weather Service, but the heat has left its mark.

Oregon state health officials said on Tuesday there had been a sharp increase in emergency department visits for heat-related illnesses during the period of high temperatures. Hundreds of Oregonians have visited emergency rooms for heat-related illnesses since Friday.

In Seattle, temperatures reached at least 108 degrees at one point, and in Spokane, temperatures reached 109 degrees, the highest temperature ever recorded there.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office in Washington said two people have died from hyperthermia, a condition in which their bodies become dangerously overheated, according to the Seattle Times.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office reported on Tuesday that three men between the ages of 51 and 77 died after suffering heat stroke at home, according to the Daily Herald in Everett, Wash.

The CDC said that between 2004 and 2018, the United States recorded an average of 702 heat-related deaths per year (415 with heat as an underlying cause and 287 as a contributing cause).

According to the World Health Organization, heat waves are considered one of the most dangerous natural hazards, but rarely receive sufficient attention because their death toll and destruction is not always immediately obvious. From 1998 to 2017, more than 166,000 people around the world died from heat waves.

Scientists say global warming is making heat waves more frequent and intense. The resulting health risks can also be greater in early summer, when people are less used to higher temperatures.

Canadian police respond to extreme heat wave

The Canadian province of British Columbia suffered a record high of around 115 degrees Fahrenheit in the past four days of “extreme heat,” officials said Tuesday.

The US National Weather Service noted that temperatures reached 121 degrees in Lytton, British Columbia.

At least 233 people died in the province between Friday and Monday, around 100 more than the average over a four-day period, authorities said.

This week, it looks like this gruesome trend may continue. As of 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, police had responded to 20 sudden death calls that day alone, tweeted Simi Heer, director of public affairs for the Vancouver Police Department.

The causes of these deaths are still under investigation, police said, but the heat is believed to be a contributing factor in the majority of these cases. Most of the victims were elderly people.

The Vancouver Police Department said the heat-related deaths had “drained front-line resources and significantly delayed response times across the city.” They are redeploying dozens of officers and asking people to call 911 only in an emergency.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have urged residents of the Metro Vancouver area to watch their loved ones and neighbors as the heat wave continues.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/06/30/1011622492/the-west-coast-heat-has-killed-dozens-and-hospitalized-more-in-canada-and-the-u- The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos