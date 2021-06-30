UK Government Green Finance – GOV.UK





In November 2020, Prime Minister Exchequer announced plans for the UK to issue its first Sovereign Green Bond (or Green Gilt) in 2021. Green Financing products like this one are a form of government borrowing to finance projects with clearly defined environmental benefits.

Since then, the government has planned to issue a series of Green Gilts to meet growing investor demand. Budget 2021 confirmed the following ambitious promises, including:

The UK will have at least two Green Gilt issuances in 2021.

Green Gilt issuance for fiscal year 2021-22 is at least 15 billion.

The UK will also issue retail green savings bonds through NS&I, the first standalone retail product linked to the Sovereign Green Bond.

The UK will report on the social co-benefits (job creation, access to affordable infrastructure and socio-economic development) of expenditures funded by Green Gilt and retail green savings bonds, another first to a similar national issuer. .

Green Financing will also be a multi-year program. HMT will be announcing its future green finance targets as part of its general approach to debt management.

In May 2021, the UK Debt Management Office (DMO) announced that the first Green Gilt would be issued in September 2021, depending on demand and market conditions.

In July 2021, NS&I announced that the Green Savings Bonds would go on sale at the end of the year, more information can be found here.

Prior to this, on 30 June 2021 HM Treasury and DMO announced the UK Government Green Finance Framework. This document sets out the government’s ambitious climate and environmental agenda and a vision to strengthen the UK’s leadership as the world’s leading green finance center. The framework also details how the proceeds of Green Gilt and retail Green Savings Bonds will fund spending that helps address climate change, biodiversity loss and other environmental challenges while creating green jobs across the UK. explain.

As part of that, the framework lists six types of green spending that Green Gilt and retail Green Savings Bonds will finance across the UK.

Clean Transportation Renewable Energy Energy Efficiency Pollution Prevention and Control Living and Natural Resources Climate Change Adaptation

The framework also ensures transparency to retail and institutional investors and other stakeholders by ensuring that governments commit to annual and bi-annual reporting on environmental impact and social co-benefits.

Two independent reports assessing the framework and eligible government spending were published alongside the framework on 30 June 2021.

In line with market best practices, VE, part of Moodys ESG Solutions, has provided a second-party opinion on the sustainability credentials of the UK Government’s Green Finance Framework, which assesses its alignment with the Green Bond Principles for 2021. by the International Capital Markets Association. VE expressed an unwavering level of confidence in the contribution of the UK framework to sustainable development, an equally positive assessment achieved by major issuers of sovereignty. VE also rated the UK’s environmental, social and governance performance as the highest on the V.Es 4-point scale.

The Carbon Trust has produced a pre-issue impact report on the UK Government Green Financing program, which reviews the government’s planned revenue share and proposed impact indicators under the framework. They found the allocation sensibly aligned with the climate goals recommended for the UK by the Climate Change Council (known as the 6th carbon budget) and they are confident that the program will contribute to achieving net zero by 2050. This is the first report of its kind. It provides further evidence of coherence between the government’s green finance programs and the broader environmental agenda.

Additional information can be found on the DMO and NS&I websites.

