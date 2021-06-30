US and UK embassies in UAE see backlash for Gay Pride flag





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates The British and US Embassies in the UAE face backlash online and among locals for hoisting the Rainbow Pride Flag, which honors LGBTQ communities, along with their own flags nationals to celebrate Pride Month.

This is the first time that a diplomatic mission has flown a gay pride flag in the religiously conservative Arab Gulf, and it has sparked controversy in a country where same-sex relationships are illegal.

“June is #Pride Month and all over the world we are celebrating the equality and visibility of # LGBT + people,” the British Mission to the United Arab Emirates posted on Twitter on Monday. “Today we fly the rainbow flag to affirm our pride in the UK’s diversity and our values ​​of equality, inclusion and freedom,” the post added, accompanied by the hashtag “# Pride2021 “.

The U.S. Embassy posted a photo of its own flagpole displaying the American and Pride flags, and its Twitter account, @USAinUAE, posted a tweet saying, “On Stonewall’s birthday, A milestone in the American civil rights movement, the American mission shows its support for the dignity and equality of all. The Stonewall Riots of 1969 are considered the birth of the gay rights movement.

The negative reactions to the messages were swift.

“Very disrespectful of the British Embassy to the UAE and its people. Looks like someone was still living there in the past British Imperial days,” wrote Nasser Al-Shaikh, the former director of the United Arab Emirates department. Dubai’s finances, in a post on Twitter.

The British Embassy did not respond to a request for comment from CNBC.

“This is not acceptable. We see this as an insult and a lack of respect,” posted another user, whose profile said he was based in Dubai.

One user replied to this tweet, laughing “you consider him … not US”.

“You are free to support any cause or value in your country. We ask that you respect our beliefs, values, customs and traditions,” another user said, tweeting in response to the Embassy’s post. American.

Many people commenting on the Embassy Pride Flag posts tagged @MoFAICUAE, the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in their tweets.

A taboo topic

Homosexuality is considered a sin in Islam. And although the UAE allows its expat population to engage in many activities that are prohibited by religion, such as cohabitation, drinking alcohol, and consuming pork, it is still a country Muslim whose local population is largely religious. The subject remains very taboo in the Middle East.

No comments were made by the UAE in an official capacity, and the UAE Foreign Ministry did not respond to a request for comment from CNBC.

A member of the government, a senior Emirati official speaking anonymously, called the act “so strange”.

“The waving flag. Why rub our face with it? Why choose us to do this? The official told CNBC, asking that their name not be disclosed due to the sensitivity of the matter. The source asked why there had not been similar statements made by embassies in all other Muslim countries.

The pride flag was not hoisted at Western embassies in Saudi Arabia or Iraq, for example, but a Twitter post commemorating Pride Month was posted earlier in June by the US Embassy in Kabul, in Afghanistan for the first time.

A State Department spokesperson referred CNBC to the U.S. Embassy in Abu Dhabi when asked to comment. The embassy did not respond to CNBC’s requests for comment.

The rainbow flag also made its first appearance at a U.S. diplomatic mission to the Vatican, a move that angered some Catholics.

An initiative of the Biden administration

The pride flag expresses support for LGBTQ rights in an area of ​​the world where same-sex relationships can lead to the death penalty; for example in Saudi Arabia, Iran and Yemen.

UAE sanctions for homosexual acts are less clear, although the sheikh of the desert, mostly expatriate, is a diverse center of people from a wide range of backgrounds, and is significantly more liberal and tolerant to cultural differences than its neighbors.

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks to commemorate LGBTQ + Pride Month in the East Room of the White House in Washington on June 25, 2021.

Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

The fluttering flag is a mark of the presidency of Joe Biden, who is committed to making human rights a priority for his administration. Current and former U.S. diplomatic staff on missions in several different countries told CNBC that the flag movement marks a significant reversal from the years of the Donald Trump administration.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced earlier this year that U.S. consulates and embassies would be allowed to fly the rainbow flag on the same pole as the U.S. flag during Pride Month in June. The choice was left to the discretion of the individual missions, some of which chose not to pilot it for the sake of local reaction.

The Washington State Department hoisted the pride flag for the first time this year, and Blinken said in a June 1 statement, “As we celebrate Pride Month in June, let’s not just watch the way. traveled in the struggle for humanity. rights of LGBTQI + people, but also recognize the challenges that remain. “

While pride flags were hoisted at many U.S. embassies during former President Barack Obama’s tenure, they were not permitted to be hoisted on the masts of missions under Trump, which the administration only allowed the American flag from at least 2019. The administration still allowed the pride flag to be hung from buildings or projected on walls.

The American Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, the mega-event that was postponed to fall 2021 due to the coronavirus also released an Instagram post in June to commemorate Stonewall and show “its support for dignity and l ‘equality of all’.

“This is US policy, whoever opposes it,” said a former US embassy official, speaking anonymously due to the sensitivity of the subject.

