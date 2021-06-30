Sausage war truce leaves EU and UK | Brexit





Brussels has wisely removed the sizzle and spices from the sausage war between Britain and the EU, but the underlying problem is that Boris Johnson is still unwilling to put up with the consequences of his chosen Brexit.

The announcement of a mutually agreed interim fix on whether UK bankers can be sold in Northern Ireland should be viewed as positive.

Few would want the vocabulary of war, trade, etc. to have a place on the issues related to Northern Ireland in 2021, but a few weeks ago there was talk of tariffs and major measures. The UK failed to implement the Irish protocol in its withdrawal agreement.

Wisely, the EU recognized that no matter how disappointed the British government was, there was a bigger problem. The rhetoric was given.

Less rosy is that the amendment extending the grace period for the rules on sausages and mince by three months came with two unilateral statements, providing a somewhat different understanding and highlighting the fundamental issues raised by the prime minister’s choice.

For the EU, it’s time to implement what has been agreed upon, and the UK thinks it’s time to renegotiate. What’s actually happening right now is probably somewhere in the middle, but the tension between locations will continue to be unwieldy.

Johnson signed an agreement in the fall of 2019 that all goods traveling from the UK to Northern Ireland must comply with EU regulations.

While there are promises from both sides to make the touch as light a touch as possible within EU law, anything Brussels experiences in the way this government behaves suggests that it considers a light touch not a touch at all.

For example, in today’s challenge: EU regulations require refrigerated meats, including meat preparations such as sausages, to be shipped frozen in blocks from non-EU countries that do not have comprehensive veterinary agreements. . This applies to trade in the UK as Northern Ireland in effect remained on a single commodity market under the terms of the Protocol.

This was explicitly accepted by the UK government in Annex 2 to the Protocol, and was reaffirmed last December when a six-month grace period was agreed to allow companies in Northern Ireland to adjust their supply chains to obtain such goods locally or in the republic. Ireland.

Now we hear the Prime Minister suggesting that Britain has not made such a recognition. And it would be outright madness for anyone to consider such a thing.

It is a pointer to the wider problem of relations, which is very difficult for Brussels to understand.

The UK’s decision not to comply with EU standards for plant and animal products introduced various sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) inspections of plant and animal products. There are document verification, identity verification, and physical examination. This has made some UK products unavailable in stores in Northern Ireland due to additional costs for retailers. For some of the loyal community, it is a red rag. tension is high. It has also proven that Downing Street is a greater barrier to trade between the UK and 27 EU member states than expected.

The EU has proposed a temporary Swiss-style contract that, despite repeated refusals, would leave the UK to comply with Brussels rules for a period of time and 80% of their checks disappear. Johnson and his Brexit Secretary Lord Frost don’t like this. It looks like it will follow the rules and they believe it will interfere with the trade deal with the US. The EU limits the use of hormones and the chemical cleaning of animal carcasses, which are staples of the US agro-food sector.

The UK has offered Brussels something more flexible to save on checks as long as the government adheres to current standards. If there is a policy change on either side, there will be a debate as to whether the controls are as important as a new need.

The exact form of this proposal is unclear. But what has puzzled Brussels is that the government has repeatedly stated that it has no intention of lowering the standard. They see Brexit purism standing in the way of a viable solution. It’s clear that Johnson eats his sausage and wants to eat it. But it is not sustainable.

