How people in 17 advanced economies view the United States and China





Views on the United States and China have diverged sharply in some parts of the world. While negative views on the two countries reached or approached historic highs last year, today positive views on the United States have rebounded in 17 advanced economies, while most continue to see China under. on an unfavorable day, according to a new survey from the Pew Research Center. Part of this shift has to do with shifts in the leadership’s perspective: Confidence in the U.S. president has skyrocketed since Joe Biden took office, while confidence in President Xi Jinping remains unchanged and close to its historic lows.

Below are four key findings comparing attitudes towards the two countries, drawn from nationally representative surveys conducted from February 1 to May 26, 2021, among 18,850 people in 17 advanced economies.

This analysis focuses on the public opinion of the United States and China in 17 advanced economies in North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

For non-US data, the report relies on nationally representative surveys of 16,254 adults from March 12 to May 26, 2021. All surveys were conducted by telephone with adults in Canada, Belgium, France. France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

In the United States, we surveyed 2,596 American adults from February 1 to 7, 2021. All of those who participated in the U.S. survey are members of the Centers American Trends Panel (ATP), an online survey panel recruited by the United States. bias random sampling of residential addresses. In this way, almost all adults have a chance of selection. The survey is weighted to be representative of the adult United States population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education, and other categories.

To take into account the fact that some audiences refer to the coronavirus differently, in South Korea, the investigation asked questions about the Corona epidemic19. In Japan, the inquest asked about the novel coronavirus outbreak. In Greece, the investigation questioned the coronavirus pandemic. In Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Taiwan, the survey asked questions about the COVID-19 outbreak. All other investigations used the term coronavirus outbreak.

In Taiwan, questions were asked about mainland China.

Here are the questions used for the report, along with the answers. Consult our methodological database for more information on survey methods outside the United States. For respondents in the United States, learn more about the ATP methodology.

Positive views on the United States have rebounded while views on China remain largely negative. In all places surveyed except New Zealand, about half or more have a favorable opinion of the United States The opinion is highest in South Korea, where 77% have a positive opinion of the states United, while about two-thirds or more in the United States, Italy, Japan, France and the United Kingdom say the same. These largely positive views reflect a significant change from last summer, when US odds were at or near all-time lows in most countries. For example, in Germany, when only about a quarter had a favorable opinion of the United States last year, today a majority of 56% says the same thing.

As far as China is concerned, the reverse is true: among the 17 audiences surveyed, only two in Greece and Singapore have a favorable opinion on half or more. In fact, a large majority in most of the advanced economies studied have an overall negative view of China, including around three-quarters or more who say so in Japan (88%), Sweden (80%), Australia ( 78%), South Korea (77%) and the United States (76%). In many places, these unfavorable views are reaching or approaching historic highs, although they are largely unchanged from last year.

Confidence in Chinese President Xi Jinping remains at or near historically low levels in most of the locations surveyed, while confidence in the US president is significantly higher after Bidens’ inauguration. Last year few people trusted Xi or then-President Donald Trump to do the right thing about world affairs and in much of Western Europe they trusted Xi more. Xi than to Trump. Today, opinions of Xi continue to be largely negative: in all but one of the 17 audiences surveyed, the majority say they have little or no confidence in him, including half or more in Australia, in France, Sweden and Canada who say they have no confidence in him. him at all.

In contrast, opinions on Biden are much more positive than they were on Trump. In every audience surveyed, a majority say they trust Biden to do what is right in world affairs, including three-quarters or more who say so in the Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium, Germany, Canada, in Italy and Australia. In Sweden, this represents an increase of 70 percentage points from last year, when just 15% said they trusted Trump.

More praise for China’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic than saying the same about the United States, although assessments of the two superpowers’ approach have improved over the past year. Of the 17 audiences surveyed, a median of 49% said China has done a good job in dealing with the epidemic, compared to a median of 37% who positively assess the response of the United States. In fact, except for Japan, no public considers the United States’ handling of the virus to be better than China. However, in the 12 countries surveyed in both summer 2020 and spring 2021, the share that positively assesses the management of the coronavirus epidemic by each country has improved considerably. In Belgium, for example, the feeling that the United States and China are doing a good job has improved by 21 and 26 points since last year, respectively.

About half or more in almost all of the places surveyed say it is more important for their nation to have strong economic ties with the United States than with China. The only exceptions are Singapore and New Zealand.

The emphasis on economic ties with the United States has also increased in recent years in the four countries for which trend data is available. Compared to 2018, when the question was last asked, Australians are 16 percentage points more likely to appreciate close economic ties with the United States in Japan (+11 points) and South Korea ( +9), the share preferring the United States has increased significantly since three years ago. And, in Canada, where 87% prefer close economic ties with the United States, the highest among 17 locations polled, that sentiment is up 14 points since the last question asked in 2015.

Notably, this preference comes despite the fact that as of 2020 more people name China than the United States as the world’s leading economic power, especially in Europe.

Note: These are the questions used for the report, along with the answers and its US methodology.

Laura Silver is a senior researcher specializing in global research at the Pew Research Center.

