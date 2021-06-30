Chinese Xi Fewer Trusted Than American Biden: Pew Poll | Business and Economy News





Positive views on the United States have made Biden bounce back in 17 advanced economies, according to a new Pew Research Center survey, while negative views on China and Xi Jinping persist.

A change in leadership appears to be producing public relations dividends for the United States.

Positive views on the United States among advanced economies have improved since President Joe Biden took office, while negative views on China and its President Xi Jinping, in office since 2013, continue to border on highs historical.

This is the conclusion of the latest Pew Research Center survey of 17 advanced economies in Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

Favorable views on the United States have rebounded from historic lows since Biden took office in the White House. In Germany, for example, only a quarter of those polled viewed the United States positively last summer. Today, some 56 percent do so.

In all but one of the 17 places surveyed, about half or more of people think highly of the United States today. The exception is New Zealand, where only 42% have a favorable opinion of the United States.

The reverse is true for China.

In only two of the places studied, Greece and Singapore do that half or more of the people have a favorable opinion of China. Large majorities in the other countries surveyed have a largely negative opinion of China, including 88% of Japanese, 80% of Dutch and Swedes and 78% of Australians.

Negative views on China have remained largely unchanged from last year. In some countries, however, they have continued to climb amid bilateral tensions and perceptions that China has mismanaged the COVID-19 pandemic, Pew said.

One area where China surpasses the United States in public perception is in its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic [File: Andy Wong/AP]

Biden vs. Xi

One of the most notable year-over-year data changes in the survey is the trust people have in each country’s respective rulers.

Confidence in Xi, and then in US President Donald Trump, to do the right thing on global affairs was waning among advanced economies surveyed last year. In much of Western Europe, more people trusted Xi than Trump.

A year later, confidence in Xi remains at or near its all-time low, with all audiences surveyed except one saying they have little or no confidence in him.

Biden, meanwhile, has rebounded the views of the US president.

The majority of people in all audiences surveyed say they trust Biden to do the right thing in global affairs. Sweden alone has seen the confidence of the US president rise by 70 percentage points since last year.

Pandemic management and economic links

One area where China surpasses the United States in public perception is its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among all audiences surveyed, a median of 49% say China has done a good job dealing with the coronavirus outbreak, compared to 37% for the United States.

The only place surveyed that thinks Washington has done a better job than Beijing is Japan.

But China continues to lag far behind the United States when it comes to the importance of strong economic ties.

About half or more in most places surveyed say it is more important for their nation to have strong economic ties with the United States than with China. Only Singapore and New Zealand have resisted this trend.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2021/6/30/fewer-have-confidence-in-chinas-xi-than-uss-biden-pew-survey The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos