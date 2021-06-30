Donald Rumsfeld, Former US Secretary of Defense, Dies Aged 88 | Donald rumsfeld





Donald Rumsfeld, a two-time US Secretary of Defense who was one of the main architects of the US wars that bitterly divide Afghanistan and Iraq, has died at the age of 88.

Rumsfeld died surrounded by his family in Taos, New Mexico, the family said in a statement on Wednesday.

Former President George W Bush, whom he served for six years, paid tribute to him as a man of intelligence, integrity and almost inexhaustible energy, adding that he has never paled before difficult decisions and never shied away from his responsibilities.

The careers of former naval pilots have spanned decades of American political history. Rumsfeld served as President Gerald Ford’s chief of staff in the mid-1970s, alongside future Vice President Dick Cheney, and later became Secretary of Defense.

He had a short, miserable run for the 1988 Republican presidential nomination, but it was his second stint as Pentagon chief, under Bush, that would see him become the center of intense liberal criticism.

Rumsfeld, often described as gruff and confrontational, was at the Pentagon on September 11 and was filmed helping survivors out of the building. He played a leading role in Bush’s decision to invade Afghanistan to hunt down al-Qaida.

The terrorist organization was responsible for the attacks in which hijacked passenger planes were routed to New York’s World Trade Center and the Pentagon, while one crashed in a field en route to Washington, killing an total of nearly 3,000 people on September 11, 2001.

Rumsfeld’s face became familiar to millions of viewers during press briefings on the conflict. To one of them he said: There are known knowns. There are things we know we know. We also know that there are known unknowns. That is, we know there are things we don’t know. But there are also unknown unknowns, the ones we don’t know, we don’t know.

This war, which cost thousands of lives and billions of dollars, survived Rumsfeld, with Joe Biden having to withdraw US troops on September 11, the 20th anniversary of the initial attacks.

Rumsfeld, listening to the neoconservative voices around Bush, then pushed the idea that Iraqi President Saddam Hussein possessed weapons of mass destruction. The United States launched a war against Iraq in 2003. No weapons of mass destruction have been found.

Rumsfeld twice offered his resignation to the president in 2004 after it was revealed that US troops mistreated inmates they held at Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq, an episode he later called from his darkest hour as Secretary of Defense.

Bush finally replaced Rumsfeld in 2006, when the US military found itself bogged down after three and a half years of fighting.

The former Defense Secretary then headed the Rumsfeld Foundation to promote public service and work with charities that provide service and support to military families and injured veterans.

He also published an autobiography, Known and Unknown, which attempted to mend his legacy, accepting almost no blame for the Iraq debacle and claiming that the Middle East would be much more perilous than it is today. hui if Saddam had remained in power.

Rumsfeld is survived by his wife Joyce, three children and seven grandchildren. The family made their statement on Wednesday: It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of Donald Rumsfeld, a devoted American statesman and husband, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He may be remembered by history for his extraordinary accomplishments during six decades of public service, but for those who knew him best and whose lives changed forever as a result, his love will be remembered. unwavering for his wife Joyce, his family and friends, and the integrity he brought to a consecrated life in the country.

Known as Rami to his friends but considered abrasive by his enemies, Rumsfeld was the only person to have served as Secretary of Defense twice. The first time, in 1975-1977, he was the youngest of all time. The next time, in 2001-2006, he was the oldest.

Republican members of Congress paid tribute to his rich career on Wednesday. Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader, said: Donald Rumsfeld’s decades of service began and ended among the brave men and women who work to keep America safe.

His time of active service in the Navy began a distinguished career that elevated his talents to the highest levels of policy development and public leadership. Every step of the way, Donald Rumsfeld led with conviction and a sharp intelligence. Our nation has lost one of its fiercest defenders.

Ben Sasse, a senator from Nebraska, added: Too many politicians seek fame, popularity and personal benefit in public service, not Donald Rumsfeld.

Rumsfeld was a serious man in a town which regularly lacks seriousness in the affairs of the people. He made tough calls, took responsibility and worked tirelessly on behalf of the country he loved.

Mike Rogers, top Republican on the House Armed Services Committee, said: On September 11, 2001, Donald was there to help our nation emerge from one of our darkest days, including clashing with the Pentagon to help the injured and survivors. I also appreciate his help in laying the foundation for space force. He was an extraordinary man and his loss will be deeply felt.

