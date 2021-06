The government has no plans to conduct its own investigation into unidentified flying objects (UFOs) and whether it poses a threat to the UK, the defense minister has told Parliament.

Baron Goldie questioned the Senate about Britain’s response to the Pentagon report released last week.

The long-awaited document mentions 144 sightings reported by military pilots since 2004, but all but one sighting are unexplained and “probably one explanation is lacking”.

“There are no clear indications that there is a non-global explanation for the subject,” he said, however, that this prospect has not been ruled out.

“The Unidentified Aviation Phenomenon (UAP) clearly poses flight safety issues and can pose challenges to U.S. national security,” the report said.

Former Conservative Treasurer Sarfraz raised the issue at the Lords on Wednesday.

“People who have been interested in UFOs for decades have dismissed them as illusionists,” he said.

However, the U.S. National Intelligence Agency, which currently oversees 17 intelligence agencies, has released a report saying data on UFOs is inconclusive.

“This report offers several possible explanations.

“This does not rule out that it could be a military aircraft with very fast capabilities, or even an extraterrestrial phenomenon.

“Anyway, can we reassure the public that the Department of Defense (MoD) is taking reports of unidentified objects in our airspace very seriously?”

Baroness Goldie said that while the MoD “has no reports of unidentified aerial phenomena”, “we are confident in our ongoing monitoring of UK airspace to identify, respond to, and existing actions to protect against credible threats to integrity,” Baroness Goldie said. “He said.

“MoD deals with real threats that have been proven by evidence,” she added. “The government continues to take potential threats to the UK seriously.”

Lady Goldie later told her colleagues in a discussion: “The MoD has no plans to write its own report to the UAP as it has not indicated the existence of a military threat to the UK in more than 50 years.”

Tory fellow Viscount Ridley said: “Unconfirmed doesn’t mean anything suspicious. Does the Secretary recognize that the mentioned US report says there are no clear indications that there is no non-terrestrial account of the 144 sightings?

“In the age of cell phone cameras, drones, and frequent travel, the idea that extraterrestrial spacecraft not regularly found in our atmosphere could be buzzing, I don’t think is very plausible.

“It’s much more likely that this blurry image has a boring explanation.”

In response, Lady Goldie said, “The British air defense community detects and monitors all flying air systems 24 hours a day, providing identified aerial photography as part of the UK’s national security posture and providing our commitment to the integrity of Nato airspace. “He said.

