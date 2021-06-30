US to add third gender option to US passports





Non-binary, intersex and gender non-conforming Americans will be able to choose a gender option other than male or female when applying for a U.S. passport, the State Department said on Wednesday.

The policy change is part of the department’s efforts to take further steps to ensure the fair treatment of LGBTQI + U.S. citizens, regardless of gender or gender, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement Wednesday.

It’s not yet clear when the third genre marker, which is said to be an X, will be available. Blinken said the ministry is currently evaluating the best approach to achieve this goal and noted that adding a gender option is technologically complex and will take time.

Once the United States has a third gender option in place, it will join a growing number of countries with such a passport option, including Australia, Canada, Germany, India, Nepal and New Zealand.

In the immediate term, US passport applicants will be able to choose their gender themselves and will no longer be required to provide medical documents if their gender identity does not match the gender marker on their other identity documents.

The Human Rights Campaign, the country’s largest LGBTQ advocacy group, applauded the upcoming policy changes, saying they will reduce the risk of discrimination, harassment and violence for an already vulnerable group.

This is an important step towards making significant progress for LGBTQ equality in America, and will allow millions of citizens to travel nationally and internationally with greater confidence than the United States recognizes. their gender identity, HRC President Alphonso David said in a statement. He also called on the United States to encourage other countries to adopt inclusive policies that support non-binary and transgender people.

