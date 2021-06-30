UK releases emergency bill to protect domestic steelmakers





Britain punctuated the government’s post-Brexit trade regime by introducing emergency laws to protect domestic steel producers from bulky cheap imports on Wednesday night.

International Trade Minister Liz Truss bows to fierce lobbying by the British steel industry to overpower the new Trade Remedies Authority, established only on 1 June to advise ministers on trade safeguards such as tariffs and quotas. I did.

Truss’ intervention followed pressure from business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng and warnings from the British steel industry that the elimination of tariffs on various products would be a “hammer blow”.

On 11 June, the TRA recommended recommendations for UK Steel Protection Measures covering 19 product categories, 10 should be extended for an additional 3 years and 9 should be withdrawn.

Under existing law, Truss was forced to either fully accept or reject the TRA recommendation, in which case the safeguards for all 19 product lines would expire on June 30.

Faced with warnings of job losses in a highly sensitive sector, Truss introduced a court document, an emergency secondary bill that does not go through Congress Wednesday night to allow amendments to the TRA proposal.

Now, she will “re-evaluate” the industry’s new data and conclude that only 4 can be safely removed, extending protections to 15 of 19 sectors over the initial 12 months.

Her decision was a major setback for the four-week-old TRA, although Truss’ allies insisted it would remain “strongly independent” and that the minister would just “touch the system”.

Truss said it would urgently review a trade relief framework first introduced in 2018 ‘under the previous government’ led by Theresa May.

“The current government will make sure it’s up to date, defend WTO rules and review whether it’s suitable for post-COVID purposes,” she said.

recommendation

Gareth Stace, director of trade organization UK Steel, said Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended the industry.

“The prime minister has said he wants to take back control, and today he has avoided a retreat from our investment in steelmaking, a decline in the high-paying jobs that are part of the national social fabric. Government level-up progress.”

Trade expert Sam Lowe of the European Center for Reform said it was no longer possible for British ministers to point to Brussels on issues like trade or subsidy control.

As former trade negotiator David Henig said: “Idealism meets reality. I am not surprised by this at all. Steel is of particular interest.”

Steel safeguards imposed in 2018 while the UK was still in the EU meant certain products would be subject to a 25% tariff if certain quota levels were passed.

The EU recently extended its steel safeguards for another three years, raising concerns that the UK could be subject to steel speculation if it lowers its defenses.

The UK steel industry directly employs more than 33,000 people and supports an additional 42,000 in its supply chain. Companies include Tata Steel, owned by the Chinese Jingye Group, British Steel, and Liberty Steel, owned by the GFG Alliance.

The steel tariff decision came as the government issued a bill stipulating details about the new post-Brexit regime for government subsidies. It said it was designed to be “simpler and more agile” than the EU’s state aid rules.

All subsidies under £315,000 in the new system are free to proceed, with support contained in a “simplified pathway” specifically designed to achieve government strategic goals such as reaching net zero net carbon emissions by 2050.

Institutions wishing to make more controversial subsidies, as defined in an as-yet-unpublished secondary regulation, may voluntarily refer to the decision on the non-binding opinion of the “subsidy advisory department” within the Competition and Market Authority. . .

The third and most sensitive category will be subject to mandatory review by advisory departments to investigate whether government entities awarding grants have complied with the general principles set by the government.

The government emphasized that reviews of units, which must be carried out within 30 days, are not binding but will be published. Officials said they expected “tens, not hundreds” of these reviews.

Ultimately all disputes are resolved in a British court or court system, which takes into account the outcome of the advisory department.

Former business secretary Greg Clark said the UK was right for a more “agile” approach to subsidy policy. “If you leave the EU, you shouldn’t act like you didn’t,” he said.

James Webber, a partner at law firm Shearman & Sterling, said that the system seemed “well designed”, allowing public authorities to innovate and “focus their efforts on whether the subsidy is the right policy tool, rather than adhering to detailed administrative rules.” “He said.

Others were more skeptical. Alexander Rose, EU competition expert at law firm DWF, said the 140-page subsidy control bill contained complexity, meaning the UK’s new regime could receive more subsidies in court than ministers expected.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/7292c0e6-fcec-4cc3-84dd-2dbb93549f20 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos