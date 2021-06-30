Former US Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld dead at 88





Initial success in Afghanistan, Iraq followed by unrest Served twice as Secretary of Defense

June 30 – Donald Rumsfeld, a powerful US Secretary of Defense who was the main architect of the Iraq war until President George W. Bush replaced him as the United States found itself bogged down after 3 years and fighting half, died at age 88, his family said in a statement Wednesday.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of Donald Rumsfeld, an American statesman and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather,” the statement read. “At 88, he was surrounded by his family in his beloved Taos, New Mexico.”

The statement does not say when Rumsfeld died.

Rumsfeld, who ranks with Vietnam War-era Defense Secretary Robert McNamara as the most powerful man to hold the post, brought charisma and pomp to the work of the Pentagon, projecting the Bush administration’s tough approach to world affairs.

With Rumsfeld in command, US forces quickly overthrew Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, but failed to maintain law and order thereafter, and Iraq descended into chaos with a bloody insurgency and violence between Sunni and Shiite Muslims. US troops remained in Iraq until 2011, long after he left his post.

Rumsfeld played a leading role before the war advocating for the March 2003 invasion to the world. He warned of the dangers of Iraqi weapons of mass destruction, but none of these weapons have ever been discovered.

Only McNamara was Secretary of Defense longer than Rumsfeld, who served two terms – from 1975 to 1977 under President Gerald Ford, for whom he was also White House chief of staff, and from 2001 to 2006 under Bush. .

Rumsfeld was known for the imperious treatment of certain military officers and members of Congress and for internal feuds with other members of the Bush team, including Secretary of State Colin Powell. He also alienated US allies in Europe.

In 2004, Bush twice refused to accept Rumsfeld’s offer to resign after photos of US personnel mistreating prisoners at the Abu Ghraib prison outside Baghdad. The scandal sparked international condemnation of the United States.

The United States has been doomed globally after photos showed American soldiers smiling, laughing and thumbs up as prisoners were forced into sexually abusive and humiliating positions, including a naked human pyramid and simulated sex. One photo showed a prisoner forced to stand on a small box, his head covered in a black hood, with wires attached to his body.

Rumsfeld personally authorized severe interrogation techniques for inmates. The US treatment of Iraqi detainees and foreign terrorism suspects at a special prison set up under Rumsfeld at the US naval base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, has drawn international condemnation from human rights activists and others claiming that the prisoners had been tortured.

He was a close ally of Bush’s Vice President Dick Cheney, who had worked for Rumsfeld during the 1970s Republican presidencies of Richard Nixon and Ford.

Rumsfeld became a lightning rod for criticism and, with the Iraq war largely stalled and public support eroding, Bush replaced him in November 2006 over Cheney’s objections.

Days after promising Rumsfeld would stay for the remainder of his term, Bush announced his departure the day after the midterm election in which Democrats took control of Congress from Republicans amid Bush’s anger. voters facing the war in Iraq.

Robert Gates, a soft-spoken but demanding former CIA director, took over from Rumsfeld in December 2006 and made sweeping changes in strategic and military leadership in Iraq.

Many historians and military experts have blamed Rumsfeld for the decisions that led to hardship in Iraq. For example, Rumsfeld insisted on a relatively small invading force, rejecting the views of many generals. The force was then insufficient to stabilize Iraq during the fall of Saddam.

Rumsfeld was also accused of having been slow to recognize the emergence of the insurgency in 2003 and the threat it posed.

The leader of the US occupation under Rumsfeld, L. Paul Bremer, quickly made two fateful decisions. One of them disbanded the Iraqi army, putting thousands of gunmen on the streets rather than using Iraqi soldiers as a reconstruction force as originally planned.

The second excluded even lower-ranking members of the former ruling Baath Party from the Iraqi government, essentially emptying the various ministries of the people who ran the government.

Rumsfeld also oversaw the US invasion of Afghanistan in 2001 to oust the Taliban leaders who had sheltered the al Qaeda leaders responsible for the September 11 attacks on the United States. As he did in Iraq two years later, Rumsfeld sent a small force to Afghanistan, quickly ousted the Taliban from power, and failed to establish law and order.

US forces during Rumsfeld’s tenure were also unable to locate Osama bin Laden. The al-Qaeda leader escaped a modest force of US special operations troops and CIA officers as well as allied Afghan fighters in the Afghan mountains of Tora Bora in December 2001. US forces have him. killed in 2011.

Critics argue that if Rumsfeld had dedicated more troops to the Afghan effort, bin Laden might have been caught. But as he wrote in “Rumsfeld’s Rules”, his compilation of truisms from the 1970s: “If you aren’t criticized, you may not be doing much.”

Another quote from “Rumsfeld’s Rules” was equally relevant: “It’s easier to get into something than to get out of it.

Rumsfeld was known for his lively press conferences where he trained with reporters and came up with memorable quotes.

Speaking in 2002 on whether Iraq would give terrorists weapons of mass destruction, he said: “Reports that say something didn’t happen always interest me, because as we know, there are things known. know. We also know that there are known unknowns. That is, we know there are things we don’t know. But there are also unknown unknowns – the ones we don’t know, we don’t know. “

Rumsfeld later titled his memoir “Known and Unknown”.

“Things are happening,” he told reporters in April 2003 amid the rampant lawlessness in Baghdad after US troops captured the Iraqi capital.

During his absence from the public service, Rumsfeld grew rich as a successful businessman, serving as managing director of two Fortune 500 companies. In 1988, he briefly ran for the Republican nomination in the States. -United.

Rumsfeld also served as a Navy Pilot, United States Ambassador to NATO, and was elected to the United States House of Representatives. He and his wife Joyce had three children.

Reporting and writing by Will Dunham; Editing by Bill Trott and Howard Goller

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/former-us-defense-secretary-donald-rumsfeld-dead-88-2021-06-30/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos