Delta variant gains ground in US, men do worse with COVID-19





The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the novel coronavirus 2019 (2019-nCoV), which was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory disease first detected in Wuhan, China, can be seen in an illustration released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, US, Jan. 29, 2020. Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAM / CDC / Document via REUTERS.

June 30 (Reuters) – The following is a summary of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Highly contagious Delta variant is gaining ground in the United States

The highly transmissible Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, first identified in India, has become the most prevalent variant among new cases of COVID-19 in the United States, according to the California genomics company Helix. The company’s computer models indicate that Delta now accounts for around 40% of new cases in the United States, said Dr William Lee, vice president of science at Helix, in a statement provided to Reuters. The models, based on 27,717 virus samples from 687 counties in the United States, also indicated that the disturbing Gamma variant, first identified in Brazil, accounts for about 15% of new cases. Helix researchers have noted occasional cases of an “offspring” variant of Delta called Delta-plus, but they “still see no evidence to suggest that this stimulates the growth of Delta in the country,” Lee said. Earlier in June, researchers reported on medical website medRxiv ahead of the peer review that the percentage of new COVID-19 cases due to the variant first identified in Britain, known as Alpha, had gone from 70% in mid-April 2021 to 42% six weeks later (https://bit.ly/3x45vBW). Now, Lee said, Alpha “is down to about 20%.” Lee said his team have submitted an update to the previous medRxiv preprint and are awaiting its approval.

Regardless of their health, men do worse with COVID-19

Men appear to be more likely than women to experience serious consequences from COVID-19, whether or not they have underlying health conditions, according to a new study. New York City researchers who followed about 5,000 patients of both sexes diagnosed in early 2020 found that men were sicker when first diagnosed and had a higher need for intensive care and higher death rates. higher than women. This was true even though men were on average younger and less likely than women to have risk factors such as obesity and high blood pressure that were previously linked to poor COVID-19 outcomes. In women, the likelihood of severe results from COVID-19 appeared to be related to their health, the researchers said in a report published Wednesday in the journal Communications Medicine. A second analysis of another group of around 1,600 New York City patients diagnosed later in the year showed similar trends. The authors noted that because their information on patients’ pre-existing medical problems may have been incomplete, larger studies are needed to confirm their findings and explain the causes. (https://go.nature.com/3jpdWUG)

Moderna vaccine antibodies neutralize variants in lab study

Moderna Inc’s mRNA vaccine (MRNA.O) may defend against emerging variants with slightly reduced efficacy, according to laboratory experiments. Moderna researchers studied blood serum obtained from eight volunteers who had received the second dose of the vaccine a week earlier. They found that the vaccine produced antibodies capable of neutralizing all variants, including additional versions of the beta variant first identified in South Africa and three variant lines first identified in India, including Kappa and Delta variants. The analysis showed some reduction in neutralization, 2.1 times against Delta, 3.3 to 3.4 times against Kappa and 3.2 times against Gamma, which was first identified in Brazil. . “These new data are encouraging and reinforce our conviction that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine should remain protective against newly detected variants,” said Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel. Moderna’s data was released on the bioRxiv medical website on Monday ahead of the peer review. Earlier in June, researchers reported in the journal Nature that Pfizer and BioNTech’s mRNA vaccine elicited antibodies that could neutralize all variants tested, including Delta, albeit at reduced strength. (https://bit.ly/35ZlmWO; htps: //reut.rs/3qBPa54)

Report by Nancy Lapid and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Will Dunham

