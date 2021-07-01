UK and Germany Sign Post-Brexit Defense and Foreign Policy Declaration | foreign policy





Britain and Germany have agreed to a 20-point post-Brexit joint declaration of cooperation confirming their commitment to the strategic unification of Europe.

The initiative, which has been in preparation for some time, comes before outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits Britain on Friday, during which she will meet with the prime minister and the queen.

The agreement, announced the day after Britain removed Germany from the European Championships, reflects Germany’s strong desire to maintain close ties with Britain despite its disappointment over Brexit. The two sides have agreed to create a new strategic dialogue where foreign ministers and political directors from both countries meet once a year for a specific bilateral summit.

It would be the first of three bilateral agreements that the UK intends to sign with its largest European partner, which includes France and Italy.

The joint declaration, an inevitably made compromise on both sides’ positions, shows that the UK does not want to be cut off with its key European partners on defense and foreign policy, despite the UK’s adamant refusal to negotiate on foreign and defense cooperation. Agreements with the European Union. There is also pressure from Washington not to allow Britain to become a disruptive force within the EU by arguing with Brussels over trade or defense policies.

Germany will hope that the deal will form a building block for securing stronger defense and foreign policy cooperation in the long term. This includes a commitment to maintaining full transparency with the EU on relations with the UK.

The overall theme of this document is that the two countries will work together as key advocates of a multilateral rules-based system.

On national defense, the Declaration states: NATO is the cornerstone of Euro-Atlantic security. It remains the basis of our collective defense. We recognize the importance of a stronger and more capable European contribution to this. We are working jointly for NATO-EU cooperation.

The statement also reflects Angela Merkels’ support for resuming strong talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, an idea that was collectively rejected by the EU last week. The declaration contains strong warnings against Russia’s malicious intent, but adds: We are committed to conducting constructive dialogue with Russia through appropriate channels to clarify our expectations and discuss ideas for concrete solutions.

While acknowledging China’s growing influence in China and the Indo-Pacific, the document promises China to keep its international commitments, including human rights. Other areas of cooperation listed include Turkey, Ukraine and Africa.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also declared that Germany supports Germany’s application to become a permanent member of the strong United Nations Security Council, currently in the top five. British support for long-standing German demands does not require Britain to spend large diplomatic capital, but is considered important in Berlin.

