Donald Rumsfeld: former defense secretary dies at 88





The pugnacious businessman, bureaucrat and former lawmaker helped bring the victims out of the burning Pentagon on September 11, 2001. Al-Qaeda attacks heralded the war on terrorism and years of foreign entanglements. ‘he led and which ultimately ended his political career when they turned sour. .

Rumsfeld died surrounded by his family in “his beloved Taos, New Mexico,” according to a family statement. No cause of death was immediately provided.

A longtime partner of former Vice President Dick Cheney, Rumsfeld made a shocking return to Cabinet when he was appointed to lead the Pentagon by inexperienced new President George W. Bush, who took office in January 2001 .

Rumsfeld had an effervescent personality and could be mischievous and arrogant, although critics – including some in the Bush administration – viewed him as arrogant and a bully.

His heritage in Washington is dominated by the Iraq war. Rumsfeld refused to accept blame or repudiate the conduct of the conflict when conditions deteriorated and US troops faced a vicious insurgency – after the weapons of mass destruction the Bush administration had used to justify the 2003 invasion never materialized. His decision to insist on a “light footprint” for US troops has been blamed by many for the collapse of the Iraqi state following the US invasion – conditions that fueled the insurgency and fractured security. Many of his opponents have also held Rumsfeld responsible for the inmate abuse scandal in Abu Ghraib prison near Baghdad which has severely tarnished America’s reputation abroad.

According to a number of contemporary accounts and memoirs from key players, the then Defense Secretary was quick to advise Bush to target Iraq after 9/11, even though al-Qaeda had been sheltered by the Taliban in Afghanistan and that Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein had nothing to do with the terrorist attack.

He also predicted that a conflict that would drag on for years would be a war of short duration. US troops toppled the Iraqi regime within weeks, but Rumsfeld’s critics accused him of having no plan for the consequences of the invasion.

Rumsfeld passed away in the week in which President Joe Biden is expected to complete US involvement in the conflict in Afghanistan, which began while Rumsfeld was in the Pentagon and constitutes America’s longest war.

“A very good man”

Bush praised Rumsfeld in a statement Wednesday as “an exemplary public servant and a very good man.” Rumsfeld, said Bush, “never paled in the face of difficult decisions and never shied away from his responsibilities. He brought the necessary and timely reforms to the Defense Ministry, as well as a management style that emphasized original thinking and accountability.

During his second Pentagon go-around, Rumsfeld was known for his confrontational attitude towards the military and the press. Presenting the case for weapons of mass destruction against Iraq, he produced one of his most notorious quotes in 2002.

“There are known knowns; there are things we know, we know,” Rumsfeld told reporters. “We also know that there are known unknowns, that is, we know that there are things that we do not know. But there are also unknown unknowns – those that we do not know. no, we don’t know. “

During the War on Terror, which came to dominate Washington and US diplomacy in the early 20th century, Rumsfeld formed a formidable duo with Cheney, leading harsh policies that sometimes tested the Constitution and a one-sided approach that infuriated US allies. in what he ridiculed as “old Europe.”

Rumsfeld used to bury other members of the administration and Defense Ministry subordinates with sharp and often critical notes that quickly became known as “snowflakes.”

He resigned from the Bush administration in late 2006, paying the price for Iraq’s deterioration, which helped Democrats take over the House and Senate in the midterm elections – and ultimately opened the way to the presidency of Barack Obama.

While accepting all military honors before leaving, he warned defiantly against the weakening of the neoconservative policies that drove the United States into Iraq.

“A conclusion by our enemies that the United States lacks the will or determination to carry out missions that require sacrifice and patience is just as dangerous as an imbalance in conventional military power,” he said. -he declares.

Cheney used his friend’s retirement ceremony to congratulate him as the ideal civil servant from whom he learned to play the game from within in Washington while Rumsfeld was Ford’s chief of staff.

“I’ve never worked harder for a boss – and I’ve never learned more from one of them either. Don is a superb executive who knows how to solve one problem at a time. He embodies the adage that a statesman should act like a man of thought, and thinks like a man of action. “

A cold warrior

Rumsfeld’s first term as Secretary of Defense was dominated by the Cold War, and he oversaw the development of many weapon systems that ultimately helped the United States triumph over the Soviet Union. He was considered a reformer who did a lot to modernize the department.

After Ford lost the 1980 election to President Jimmy Carter, Rumsfeld entered the private sector and earned a reputation as a thrifty leader who shook tired institutions – one of the reasons Bush l ‘chose to return to the Pentagon.

Earlier in his career, Chicago-born Rumsfeld was a US Navy pilot after graduating from Princeton and served as a congressman from Illinois. He served as President Richard Nixon’s ambassador to NATO before returning to Washington to be Ford’s chief of staff.

Despite all the controversy of his second term, Bush said Rumsfeld has always looked for fighters below him in the chain of command.

“As Commander-in-Chief, I especially appreciated the way Don took his job personally and always looked out for the best interests of our military men and women. He was a staunch steward of our armed forces, and the United States. United States of America are safer and better off for its service, ”said Bush.

Rumsfeld married his surviving wife Joyce in 1954.

“History may remember his extraordinary accomplishments during six decades of public service, but for those who knew him best and whose lives were forever changed as a result, his love will be remembered. steadfast for his wife Joyce, his family and friends, and the integrity he brought to a consecrated life in the country, ”said the statement from the Rumsfeld family.

This story has been updated with additional details.

CNN’s Jake Tapper, Jamie Gangel and Barbara Starr contributed to this report.

