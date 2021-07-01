EU Citizens Fear Missing Britain, Addressing Status Deadlines | Brexit news





EU citizens residing in the UK have only a few hours left or lose their rights to apply for a post-Brexit settled status.

Settlement plans for citizens of the UK’s so-called EU and European Economic Area (EEA), which opened in early 2019, close at midnight on Wednesday.

As of Thursday, EU citizens who do not apply may officially lose their legal right to work, rent a house and receive some hospital treatment or welfare benefits in the UK.

You may be expelled.

By comparison, those granted settled status would enjoy an indefinite vacation to stay in the UK and retain the same residence, travel, employment and medical rights they had prior to Brexit, which ended the freedom of movement between the UK and the EU. I did.

Activists fear that up to thousands of EU citizens risk losing access to public services if they do not apply on time.

In particular, there is concern that some seniors who have lived in the UK for decades are unaware that they need to apply.

NGOs also say that many migrant parents are unaware that they have to file applications for themselves as well as their children.

Meanwhile, vulnerable people, such as those in social work or homeless EU migrants, also risk breaking through the cracks and losing their legal status.

Fear of another Windrush scandal

These fears evoke memories of a recent wind rush scandal in which the Caribbean people and their descendants who legally settled in the UK several decades ago were wrongly embroiled in stringent government regulations cracking down on undocumented immigration.

Named after the ship carrying the first post-war migrants from the West Indies, some members of the Windrush generation were deported because they were unable to provide documents proving their residency.

Madeleine Sumption, director of Oxford University’s Migration Observatory, warned that many Europeans, especially young people who did not apply for settlement status on behalf of their parents, would not necessarily realize that they had lost their status immediately.

In some cases, it will only become clear later, for example, when they need to get a new job or get treatment in a hospital, she told the Associated Press. Legal, political, economic and social consequences can take much longer.

Elena Remigi, an Italian translator who founded In Limbo, a project to record the voices of EU people in the UK after the 2016 referendum, said the feeling of betrayal is already widespread among European immigrants about Brexit.

It’s really sad that people who have lived here before are now unwelcome and have to leave, she told the AP. Some people are really hard to forgive.

millions of applications

According to the Home Office, there have been more than 5.6 million applications for settlement status, of which 5.2 million have already been confirmed.

Of these, more than 2.7 million were granted settlement status, and 2.2 million were granted settlement status. This means that you will have to reapply after you have resided for the minimum period necessary to consider your settlement status for 5 years.

About 94,000 applications were rejected by 2% and 72,100 were withdrawn or declared invalid.

Almost 75,000 were invalid. This means that Home Office has either determined that you are not eligible to apply or has not provided sufficient evidence to support your submission.

About 400,000 cases are still open and need processing.

The government said it will issue certificates of application to those awaiting a decision, which will be proof that they can keep their rights.

Officials said those who missed Wednesday’s deadline would not have their rights revoked immediately, as they are protected by the law.

Instead, you will be given an indefinite period to complete your application for settlement status if you have good grounds for tardying.

Among those uneasy about Britain’s exit from the bloc is Marlies Haselton, a 55-year-old Dutch national who has been bringing Britain home for more than 30 years.

She said she now felt insecure despite being given a stable position.

I am worried about the future. As a foreigner I don’t feel safe about growing old here. The feeling of home I used to have is gone, Haselton told the AP.

Haselton said she and her British husband had considered moving to the Netherlands with their three children because of Brexit.

I still love this country. It would be heartbreaking if I had to move. At the same time I’m not sure if I want to stay. When it comes to the feeling of belonging, it’s not something you can do with paper.

