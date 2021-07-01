China changes buying tactics as US grain race enters volatile phase





DENVER China has rocked the US feed grain export market over the past year, buying massive amounts of US soybeans, sorghum and corn. Thanks to a favorable exchange rate, China increased its purchases from the United States to meet the demand for feed for its rising pork production and to compensate for the reduction in supply from Brazil. China’s accelerated grain demand is expected to continue, although its purchasing habits are changing in response to the dynamics of the US grain market.

According to a new report from the CoBanks Knowledge Exchange, prospects for continued US grain exports to China remain strong, mainly due to expected growth in pork production and continued demand for feed grains. However, the current grain cycle in the United States has entered a new phase marked by high price volatility, and China is taking advantage of this volatility to its advantage.

China will remain an active buyer of U.S. grains for at least MY 2021-22, said Kenneth Scott Zuckerberg, chief grain and agricultural supply economist at CoBank. But increased grain price volatility has led China to shift its buying habits to wait for low prices before committing to additional purchases, as well as contracting now for the next marketing year.

Increased demand from China led to record grain prices that peaked in May and have since been extremely volatile. A period of high price volatility, coupled with an ongoing inverted futures curve, means grain elevators and merchandisers will need discipline over capital and excess liquidity, Zuckerberg noted.

So far in 2021, the United States has already exported 57.1 million metric tonnes (MMT) of soybeans, corn and sorghum to China. This is a dramatic increase from the 15.5 MMT that China bought during the same period in 2020 and 7.9 MMT bought in 2019. Adding to the momentum, China has already contracted for 10.7 MMT of new crop corn and 3.0 MMT of soybeans to be delivered after harvest. and registered during marketing year 2021-22.

Unless canceled, these orders give confidence that US feed grain exports to China will continue to be strong over the next six months, Zuckerberg said.

Since May 2020, China has aggressively purchased soybeans and corn as animal feed to replenish its national pig population following a devastating outbreak of African swine fever. While pig slaughter in China declined in 2019 and 2020 due to AFS and COVID, slaughter is expected to increase significantly in 2021. USDA predicts that pig slaughter in China will reach 520 million head in 2021 after falling to 460 million last year.

The University of Missouri’s Food and Agriculture Policy Research Institute went even further, recently increasing its 2021 hog slaughter estimate in China from 520 million head to 630 million, a 21% increase. which would precipitate a similar increase in demand for grain.

Per capita consumption of animal protein in China has nearly tripled over the past 40 years, with pork accounting for most of the growth. China imports the majority of grains used in pork production.

The combination of stable hog production, higher slaughter rates and favorable currency winds suggests that China’s appetite for American feed grains will remain strong, Zuckerberg said.

Read the report, Feeding the Hungry Dragon: China Changes Buying Tactics in Volatile Phase of US Grain Run at https://www.cobank.com/documents/7714906/7715335/KED-Report-China-Grain-Jun2021.pdf/9734c753 -b5cb-c1f9-30e6-15e232373e1e? t = 1624972287089.

