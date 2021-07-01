U.S. House Owners Concerned Over Biden Waiver of Section 907 Restrictions on Arms and Aid to Azerbaijan





Over the past few weeks, more than 100,000 letters have been sent to members of the US Senate and House to end military aid to Azerbaijan through the ANCA online portal anca.org/stop.

WASHINGTON, DC President Biden’s waiver of Section 907 restrictions on US aid to Azerbaijan and disparity in military assistance between Armenia and Azerbaijan to be addressed by Secretary of State Blinken said the report accompanying the Foreign Aid Bill for Fiscal Year 2022, presented and adopted by the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Foreign Operations earlier this week, the Armenian National Committee reported. ‘America (ANCA).

We welcome the language of today’s US House report as a first step towards the withdrawal of President Bidens’ reckless waiver of Section 907 and a cessation of all arms and aid. from the United States to the oil-rich, racist and openly anti-Armenian Aliyev regime, said Tereza, director of government affairs at ANCA. Yerimyan. Not a single US tax dollar should be sent to the Azerbaijani army to kill, paralyze or capture Armenians.

The report accompanying the House FY2022 Foreign Bill also calls for no less than $ 50 million in US aid to Armenia, “for economic development, private sector productivity, energy independence, democracy and the state. of right, and for other purposes “. He is asking for no less than $ 2 million for demining activities in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). The recommendation for US aid to Armenia is more than double that requested by President Biden in his budget proposal for fiscal year 2022, which remains silent on US aid to Artsakh.

With regard to President Bidens’ waiver of Article 907, the report states: The Committee is concerned about the disparity in military assistance provided to Azerbaijan compared to Armenia which is permitted by the annual waiver of Article 907 of the Law on Support for Freedom by the Secretary of State, including the most recent waiver signed by the Secretary on 23 April 2021. The Committee orders that the military balance between Azerbaijan and the Armenia and the diplomatic consequences of such a disparity in military assistance be taken into account by the Secretary in any decision regarding the renewal of the Section 907 waiver in FY2022.

Earlier this week, Yerimyan submitted testimony to the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, where she noted that now, more than ever, Artsakh and Armenia need strong bilateral relations with the United States and d ‘a strong aid program to recover from the devastating impact of the war with Azerbaijan and Turkey and the COVID-19 pandemic. The ANCA has requested $ 250 million in US aid to Artsakh, $ 100 million in US aid to Armenia, and the tightening of Section 907 restrictions on US aid to Azerbaijan for block all military aid to the Aliyev regime. Yerimyan submitted similar testimony to the U.S. House Appropriations Committee a few weeks ago.

The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) is the largest and most influential Armenian-American grassroots organization. Coordinating with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters across the United States and affiliated organizations around the world, the ANCA actively advances the concerns of the Armenian-American community on a wide range of issues. To learn more, visit www.anca.org.

