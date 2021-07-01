Springsteen on Broadway: Showing Us How Many Lives We Have





GREEN He reads much of the script which is already a gloss on Born to Run, his 2016 autobiography on fairly visible monitors, but he’s surprisingly adept at the illusion you mention: he’s playing himself, or a series of oneself, with great confidence and competence. When he said he didn’t understand himself, even after 40 years of analysis, he almost sounded like a borscht belt player. This joke, true as it may be, would not have matched the dark cosmology of the original race, which left me stunned and often in tears; in this version, Springsteen seemed to go to great lengths to eliminate any complacency in favor of the dark poetry from his story. Keep in mind that this was happening the day after Donald J. Trump was elected; he seemed to be using this moment as a warning. Now, after 15 months in lockdown and worse, he offers a lot more comedy in the midst of severity: he does vocals, impersonations and even, in the end, crowd work. It affects a calming familiarity, an almost Bidenesque folklore. (I don’t believe it for a second, but it’s effective.) If his goal, as he puts it, is to be of service to society through his music, the show is his judgment on how best to do it now. I enjoyed it as much as the first time around, and found its shift in emphasis its message that we can live with our ghosts and even derive timely and moving joy from them; yet the previous incarnation was, for me, deeper.

ZOLADZ Much of the show is about the power of memory, survival and witnessing. One of the most touching segments remains this bluesy, screaming deconstruction of Born in the USA, in which Springsteen pays homage to two young men who never got old, veterans of his local Jersey Shore rock circuit who been killed in Vietnam. Springsteen on Broadway was already a show completely haunted by the loss (of his father, bandmate Clarence Clemons, and his mother’s slow deterioration from Alzheimer’s disease), so he didn’t have to. change a lot to make it sound like that particular American moment. Right now, everyone was emerging from their hiding places, trying to reconcile our gratitude for surviving with the heavy weight of loss we have witnessed. Springsteen certainly lives up to the challenge of providing that kind of catharsis and reminding survivors of their responsibility to honor and praise the dead, which is, of course, the essence of Born in the USA. In the end, as he recited an Our Father in his own idiosyncratic cadence, the show felt less like a theatrical performance or concert than a religious sermon. I have certainly heard more than one Amen.

GREEN It was a new turning point in this iteration. At first he refers to being duped by the church as a child, and basically threatened into lifelong submission to a loveless institution, but after taking us through all the terrible contradictions of his childhood in the town of Freehold, central New Jersey, that oxymoron and most rewarding two-syllable word in a life in rock, he offers, at 71, in the church’s own words, what you don’t can only call a blessing. I am not even a Catholic and I felt forgiven for my offenses.

ZOLADZ You mentioned earlier the change of the closing number: Instead of Born to Run, it’s Ill See You in My Dreams, from his last record. He still opens with wide-eyed Growin Up, the second track from his 1973 debut album. And while the set list doesn’t go exactly in chronological order, this change underscores the fact that not only were the characters coming in. adulthood, but also the long evolution of a songwriter learning to tell about his inner experience and the world around him. The stripped-down arrangements of the shows allow him to open up these songs and find new riches within even the most familiar tunes. I must have heard Thunder Road a thousand times in my life at the risk of sounding basic, it’s probably my favorite Bruce song, but I don’t think it ever moved me as deeply as it did last night in hearing an interpretation so stripped down as focused on the melancholy of his lyricism.

GREEN As he opens his songs he opens himself, and in the process showing us how many lives we each have. I thought about it as I walked into St. James, where anti-vaccination protesters have demonstrated against the theaters’ requirement that all members of the public be fully immunized. Protesters might be happy to know that hardly anyone inside was wearing a mask except, in a way, Springsteen, whose mask, if it comes off, simply reveals another and another.

