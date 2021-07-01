U.S. vaccination survey finds status varies from house to house





A new poll found Americans are sharply divided by household on vaccination status, with 77% of vaccinated adults saying everyone in their household is vaccinated and a similar share (75%) of unvaccinated adults saying that no one they live with is vaccinated.

Sixty-seven percent of Democrats said they live in households where everyone has been vaccinated, compared to 39 percent of Republicans. Ten percent of Democrats said they lived in homes where no one had been vaccinated, compared to 37 percent of Republicans, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation poll, which tracked public attitudes and experiences toward children. vaccinations.

Overall, half of American adults live in a fully immunized household, and one in four lives in a fully unvaccinated household. The remainder, about one in five adults, live in households occupied by both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, including children under 12 who are not currently eligible to receive a vaccine.

The main landline and mobile phone survey of 1,888 adults aged 18 and over living in the United States was conducted from June 8 to 21 and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

As cases of the virus fall across much of the United States, the poll found optimism that the pandemic could end could hamper vaccination efforts, with half of unvaccinated adults surveyed saying that the number of cases is now so low that it is not necessary for more people to be vaccinated.

If adult vaccinations continue their current average rate of seven days, about 67% of American adults will have received at least one injection by July 4, just short of President Bidens’ target of having 70% of adults. at least partially vaccinated by that date, according to a New York Times analysis.

As policymakers continue to experiment with lotteries, free beers and other incentives, the survey found that workers were more likely to get vaccinated when their employers encouraged them and gave them paid time off to facilitate the vaccination. things. Two-thirds of adult employees surveyed said their employer encouraged workers to get the vaccine and half said their employer gave them paid time off to get the vaccine or recover from side effects.

Workers who reported that their employer had taken either of these actions were more likely to report having been vaccinated, even after the survey controlled for other demographic variables. The results suggest that more employers promoting vaccination and offering paid time off could lead to higher vaccination rates among workers.

Lazaro Gamio contributed reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/06/30/world/vaccinated-households-poll-results.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos