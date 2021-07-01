Long-time international criminal sentenced to 2.5 years for US bank fraud | USAO-AK





ANCHORAGE A Romanian national, who resided in California, was today sentenced to 30 months in prison followed by five years on probation for bank fraud using a device to steal credit card information in a process known as ‘skimming. He is also required to pay $ 57,713.53 in restitution to his known victims.

According to court documents, Marcus Rosu, 40, was the subject of a federal investigation in February 2020 when the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) intercepted a package containing hundreds of fraudulent bank cards containing information on customer cards. The cards have been recovered from more than 70 banking institutions in Southern California and some have been traced to fraudulent transactions in Anchorage and the Mat-Su Valley. During the investigation, Rosu was identified as the alleged sender of the package.

Following an investigation into a report of ATM skimming at a Matanuska Valley Family Credit Union in Willow, Alaska, law enforcement arrested Rosu at a car rental company at the international airport Ted Stevens in July 2020. After his arrest, law enforcement searched Rosus’ hotel room and found over 1,000 magnetic stripe cards, a laptop computer, and a magnetic stripe encoder hidden in the ceiling tiles.

In February 2021, Rosu pleaded guilty to bank fraud. In argument, he admitted to installing skimming devices on the ATMs he used to record customer information encoded on the magnetic stripe of customers’ ATM cards. Using a magnetic stripe burner, Rosu copied the stolen account information onto his own magnetic stripe cards, producing hundreds of counterfeit cards. He then used the forged customer’s magnetic stripe cards and PIN codes to gain access to customers’ bank accounts and steal their money.

According to Interpol and other agencies, Rosu has previously been convicted of similar offenses in the UK and Australia. Their records indicate that he used at least 12 aliases and eight different dates of birth. He is also a suspect in a similar skimming scheme in Connecticut and Michigan.

The theft of personal financial information is a serious problem that undermines the credit of too many unsuspecting Alaskan citizens, said Acting U.S. Attorney Bryan Wilson of the Alaska District. We encourage everyone to visually and physically inspect ATMs or other payment stations for any obvious signs of tampering before using their debit or credit cards.

The United States Postal Inspection Service remains steadfast in its commitment to investigate any criminal use of U.S. mail, Inspector in Charge Anthony Galetti said. The defendant continued its ATM skimming not only in Alaska, but across the United States, just as it has previously done overseas. The removal of this defendant from the streets guarantees our continued efforts to secure U.S. mail and protect the Postal Service from criminal attack and abuse. We appreciate the collaborative efforts of our law enforcement partners to bring this accused to justice.

Identity theft and fraud plague far too many Alaskans each year, and Alaska State Soldiers, along with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners, will aggressively investigate on anyone who victimizes Alaskans, said Captain Andrew Gorn, commander of the Alaska Bureau of Investigation. After committing similar crimes in several states and countries, it was the efforts of the Alaskan law enforcement community that ultimately held Mr. Rosu accountable for his actions.

This case was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service and Alaska State Soldiers with support from the Anchorage Airport Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Karen Vandergaw of the District of Alaska continued the case.

