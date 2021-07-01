U.S. House Supports Select Committee to Investigate Jan.6 Attack on Capitol Hill – Tennessee Lookout





WASHINGTON The United States House on Wednesday voted to create a select committee to investigate the January 6 insurgency, in which a crowd of pro-Trump supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol.

In a 222-190 vote that was almost entirely in line with the party line, only two Republicans joined Democrats in passing the resolution, which calls for an investigation into one of the darkest days in our democracy. The two were Representatives Liz Cheney from Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger from Illinois. Nineteen Republicans did not vote.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) In a statement criticized House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, for voting against the select committee and urging its members to do the same.

Minority Leader McCarthy has dodged, disrespected, and denied Agent Michael Fanone most of the hero officer’s reasonable demands made of him, she said.

Fanone was one of the District of Columbia Metropolitan Police officers who responded to the attack on the Capitol. In a meeting with the Minority Leader, Fanone asked McCarthy to take the select committee seriously, according to the Associated Press.

Opposing the creation of the select committee breaks the promise [McCarthy] done to the heroes of January 6 and their families, Pelosi said.

McCarthy told Roll Call he has no regrets for opposing the panel and added that the FBI should be the agency investigating the attack.

Nancy Pelosi spent all of her time and months playing politics with it, and now she found [the] select committee will be more political about what it wants to do, he told Roll Call.

Senate Democrats tried last month to vote on a bipartisan independent commission to investigate the insurgency, but Senate Republicans blocked the measure by 54 to 35, six below the required threshold of 60 votes.

The FBI and the Justice Department have already laid more than 500 charges against those involved in the violent attack that left five dead and dozens of law enforcement officials injured.

The panel voted by the House on Wednesday will be based on the commission established after the September 11 attacks and will be composed of 13 members, eight selected by Pelosi and five by McCarthy. The committee will also have subpoena power.

Pelosi has yet to bring in a lawmaker to chair the panel.

During the vote, Fanone and MPD officer Daniel Hodges watched from the loudspeaker booth, along with the family of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died of injuries sustained in the attack. Sicknicks mother Gladys Sicknick and partner Sandra Garza also attended the vote.

During debate on the resolution in the House, Republicans spoke out against the committee because other committees were already conducting their own investigations and the small panel would be redundant.

Republicans also argued it was for purely political purposes, Rep. Michelle Fischbach (R-Minn.) Said.

The resolution itself is full of loaded language that implies an outcome, Fischbach said. Democrats are injecting partisanship into the equation, hoping to prolong an investigation long enough to distract from their abject failure to govern.

Democrats argued that a commission was needed to understand the root cause of the attack on Capitol Hill and pass reforms to ensure it never happens again.

To be clear, this was a national terrorist attack on everyone who works at this Capitol complex, Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.) Said.

We need a select committee to understand what happened on January 6, when many of our lives were in danger. We have to know the facts and the circumstances, we have to know the truth so that this will never happen again, she said.

The insurgency was sparked by a host of pro-Trump supporters who tried to prevent Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election after former President Donald Trump held a rally a few blocks from Capitol Hill. Trump in remarks to the crowd claimed the election was stolen from him.

In May, House Republicans removed Cheney from his leadership post after continuing to push back on Trump’s baseless allegations of voter fraud. At the time, Cheney gave a scathing speech on the floor of the House, warning his GOP colleagues not to ignore the rule of law.

Staying silent and ignoring the lie emboldens the liar, she said. I will not participate in this. I am not going to sit idly by and watch in silence as others lead our party down a path that abandons the rule of law and joins the crusade of former presidents to undermine our democracy.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) Said on Wednesday the panel was to investigate the essence of what January 6 was.

The president recruited people to come to Washington, tricked them into giving a fiery speech, and then deployed them to Capitol Hill, he said. God forbid that we regard him as the cause of this event.

Representative Val Demings, a Democrat from Florida who served as Chief of Police for the City of Orlando, said Congress owes not only the American people to investigate the insurgency, but also the officers who protected them during the attack.

I care and my siblings in blue do too, she said. We won’t forget, and we won’t let you forget.

Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) said he did not support the resolution because one of its amendments was rejected. He also wanted the commission to investigate a June 14, 2017 incident in which several Republicans were gunned down while training for a Congressional baseball game. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was seriously injured, and several others were also affected.

It was created as a partisan issue, Wenstrup said. And if you are not a partisan, then you include all the things that threaten us, that threaten this body, that threaten this building, and that threaten the people who work there.

Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.), Who was handling the debate on the Democratic side, told Wenstrup that Republicans controlled the House in 2017 and could have started a commission on that shooting. He added that the resolution was based on language written by Democrats and Republicans in a bipartisan fashion.

McGovern, who presided over the House as the mob attacked, said he was disappointed McCarthy had not spoken in the House to justify himself and his vote against the commission.

I was hoping that perhaps the leader of the minority would come and speak and explain to us why he opposed the bipartite commission and why he is opposed to the select committee and why he is opposed to the truth, a- he declared. There is no rational explanation for putting up roadblocks to get to the truth, unless you try to keep it hidden and, I remember that old line, if you have nothing to hide. , you have nothing to fear.

At the end of the resolution debate, Pelosi offered his condolences to the Sicknicks mother and partner and reiterated the need for a bipartisan commission.

The scale of the violence that day was shocking, she said. We have a duty to the Constitution and to the American people to uncover the truth of January 6 and to ensure that such an attack on our democracy can never happen again.

Tennessee Lookout is part of States Newsroom, a media network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c (3) public charity. Tennessee Lookout maintains editorial independence. Contact editor Holly McCall with any questions: [email protected] Follow Tennessee Lookout on Facebook and Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tennesseelookout.com/2021/06/30/u-s-house-backs-select-committee-to-probe-jan-6-attack-on-the-capitol/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos