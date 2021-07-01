Germany’s threat to Britain is indifference





Boris Johnson’s government has lost its sense of direction. I’m having a hard time understanding why I can’t get any more privileged treatment after 6 months of severing ties with the EU. Prime Minister signed Brexit negotiations with Brussels. Surprisingly, the European Commission expects him to respect that.

Sir David Frost, the minister in charge of relations with the EU, wears socks engraved with the British flag when meeting Europeans. Perhaps he will imagine that he is claiming it. He forever declares that he sits at the Brussels table as a spokesperson for “sovereign equality.” It’s really weird. The EU is an international institution, not a sovereign country.

Frost is unhappy with Britain being treated as a “third country”. He told lawmakers that the government “internalized” the change in dynamics only recently. Achieving agreement on the implementation of the complex trade agreements in Northern Ireland was more difficult than expected. He believes that Brussels should give its “big” neighbors a special place.

You might have hoped that Brexit could end the neurotic clash that too often informs the relationship between Britain and its neighbours. Instead, Frost’s protest and dispute over the Northern Irish protocol suggest that nothing has changed. The prevailing sentiment in Britain still oscillates between radical exceptionalism and destitute victims.

Johnson’s fantasies of a global “global Britain” just standing on top of a “European” superpower are filled with fears that France, Germany and the rest of the world are forever plotting against Britannia. Worse, they doubt that they can move forward. The emotional turmoil is most acute in relations with Germany. Britain, Brexiters regularly tell themselves that they have won wars. The German economy has taken away the peace.

In a speech in Bruges in 1988, Margaret Thatcher laid out her vision of a liberal, democratic Europe from the Atlantic to the Urals. When the Berlin Wall fell a year later, she convinced Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev that Britain would do nothing to hasten the dissolution of the Warsaw Pact.

Anything seemed better than a reunited Germany. Decades later, Thatcher’s germanophobia remains a powerful strand in thinking about the party’s Brexiter. In his 2016 referendum campaign, Johnson did not apologize for comparing the EU’s ambitions for a “superstate” to Hitler’s attempts to secure European domination.

This week the English footballers celebrate by beating Germany in the Euro 2020 tournament. One hopes that when the two teams meet, they can triumph over some of the anti-German demons summoned by tabloids in the past.

Johnson understands this when he thinks about it. The foreign minister asked officials if Angela Merkel was involved in the East German Stasi secret police. This week he is trying to charm the German Chancellor when he visits the Checkers Country House.

While allowing ideologies to dominate national interests, Johnson’s government opposed rational cooperation with EU institutions. If Britain maintains some sort of voice over what’s happening on its continent, all that’s left is stronger bilateral relations with its European peers.

Johnson’s claim is for a new “special relationship” between London and Berlin. He should expect short glances from guests. Her officials say Merkel immediately considers him not serious and unreliable. Of course, she would say that the two countries shared interests and shared views in many respects. Their foreign ministry just signed a joint declaration to cooperate on foreign and security policy. But in Merkel’s opinion there are conditions for such cooperation.

The most obvious is that Britain must uphold its word and stop any attempt to betray the Northern Irish Protocol. If the Johnson government is to deepen bilateral relations, it must be prepared to work with EU institutions. To be honest, Berlin has neither the time nor the inclination to agree to one deal with its EU partners and then start new negotiations with the UK.

This is another thing Johnson and his pastors need to “internalize.” The UK remains obsessed with the EU even after leaving. Prior to that, partners have more urgency in mind than relationships with “third countries.” Brexiters talk about the German threat. I do not know. It goes in the name of indifference.

