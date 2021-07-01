Deaths rise in US and Canada after worst heat wave on record





VANCOUVER / PORTLAND, June 30 (Reuters) – A heatwave that broke records for high temperatures in western Canada and the northwestern United States has claimed an increasing number of deaths in its wake as the Authorities are bracing for more scorching weather and the threat of wildfires.

The worst of the heat was over Wednesday, but the state of Oregon reported 63 deaths linked to the heatwave. Multnomah County, which includes Portland, has reported 45 of those deaths since Friday, with the county medical examiner citing hyperthermia as a preliminary cause.

By comparison, all of Oregon recorded just 12 deaths from hyperthermia from 2017 to 2019, the statement said. Statewide, hospitals have reported an increase of hundreds of visits in recent days due to heat-related illnesses, the Oregon Health Authority said.

In British Columbia, at least 486 sudden deaths have been reported over five days, nearly three times the usual number that would occur in the province during that period, the BC Coroners Service said on Wednesday.

“This was a real health crisis that underscored just how deadly an extreme heat wave can be,” Multnomah County health officer Dr Jennifer Vines said in the statement. “As our summers continue to heat up, I suspect we will face this kind of event again.”

The thermal dome, a weather phenomenon that traps heat and prevents other weather systems from entering, weakened as it moved east, but was still intense enough to set records from Alberta to Manitoba, said David Phillips, senior climatologist at Environment and Climate Change Canada, a government agency.

“In some of these places their (temperature) records are shattered,” Phillips said. “It’s really spectacular, unprecedented for us.”

It’s unclear what triggered the dome, but climate change appears to be contributing to it, given the length and extremes of the heatwave, Phillips said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopped to remember the dead during an address in Ottawa on Wednesday and expressed concern over the threat of fire.

“We have seen more and more of this type of extreme weather event in recent years,” Trudeau said. “So realistically we know this heat wave won’t be the last.”

In Washington, US President Joe Biden said climate change was causing “a dangerous confluence of extreme heat and prolonged drought,” warning the United States was behind schedule in preparing for what could be a record number of forest fires this year.

STUNNING RECORDS

Lytton, a city in central British Columbia, broke the record for the all-time hottest temperature in Canada three times this week. It stood at 49.6 degrees Celsius (121.28 degrees Fahrenheit) on Tuesday. The previous maximum in Canada, known for its extremely cold winters, was 45 ° C, established in Saskatchewan in 1937.

In the northwestern United States, temperatures in Washington and Oregon soared well above 100F (38C) over the weekend. Portland has hit all-time highs several days in a row, including 116F (47C) on Sunday.

In Washington state, where media also reported an increase in heat-related hospitalizations, Chelan County east of Seattle peaked at 119F (48C) on Tuesday.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown has declared a state of emergency due to an “imminent threat of forest fires” as the US National Weather Service in Portland issues a red flag warning for some parts of the state, saying the windy conditions could quickly spread the fire.

The Portland Fire Department has banned the use of fireworks for the July 4 weekend, when Americans celebrate Independence Day.

RISK OF FIRE AND MELTING ICE

Most of Alberta and large parts of British Columbia and Saskatchewan are at extreme risk of forest fires, according to Natural Resources Canada’s fire weather map.

“All the ingredients are there. It’s a keg of gunpowder looking for a spark,” said Mike Flannigan, professor of wildfire at the University of Alberta.

But the Chilcotin area, about 600 km (370 miles) north of Vancouver, was on flood alert due to the “unprecedented” amount of snowmelt at “extraordinary” rates, according to a government statement.

“These are the types of problems that will be faced more and more over the next few years,” said Adam Rysanek, assistant professor of environmental systems at the University of British Columbia.

Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Anna Mehler Paperny in Toronto, Nia Williams in Calgary, Moira Warburton in Vancouver, Steve Scherer in Ottawa and Sergio Olmos in Portland; Written by Daniel Trotta; Editing by David Gregorio, Richard Chang and Aurora Ellis

