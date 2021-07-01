Postgraduate Path to Outstanding and Brightest Launch





Today (1 July 2021) a new immigration route has been opened, allowing international graduates to begin their careers in the UK after completing their studies at UK universities.

Postgraduate courses offer talented international graduates with degrees from UK universities the opportunity to stay in the UK for at least two years and work or find work at any skill level.

The new pathway, part of a point-based immigration system, will help attract the best talent from around the world, and will help businesses lead the economy by recruiting the world’s most highly qualified talent to complement the skills they already have in the UK do. Britain is better off recovering from the epidemic.

Postgraduate pathways work across the UK, allowing communities in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to benefit from talented individuals who want to pursue a career in the UK after their studies.

Interior Minister Priti Patel said:

Our world-leading universities welcome thousands of international students each year.

As we get better, it’s important for the UK to be a traffic light for talented young people around the world who want to make a difference.

The new postgraduate program does just that, giving the best and most outstanding graduates the opportunity to continue contributing to Britain’s prosperity and the freedom to start a career in the UK.

University Chancellor Michelle Donelan said:

International students are an important part of our society, and those graduating from some of the world’s leading universities should have the opportunity to pursue meaningful careers in the UK.

That’s why we’re introducing this new pathway for international graduates, helping UK businesses attract and retain some of the brightest and most talented graduates from around the world and help the country better recover from the pandemic.

International graduates must complete qualifying courses at a UK higher education institution with a record of complying with government immigration requirements in order to apply for postgraduate studies.

Postgraduate pathways are not sponsored, so applicants do not need a job offer to apply for the pathway. There are no minimum salary requirements or number restrictions. Graduates on the path have the flexibility to work, switch jobs, and develop their careers as needed.

The coronavirus permit has been extended to September 27 for the date students must enter the UK if they start courses in 2020 and cannot travel due to the pandemic, recognizing the continuing confusion due to international travel restrictions.

Applicants starting their studies in the fall of 2020 or spring 2021 must have a student permit and remain in the UK by 27 September 2021. Students starting their courses this fall or early next year must be in the UK by 6 April 2022. .

Anne Marie Graham, President of the UK Student Council, said:

We know that employability is a priority for international students studying in the UK.

We welcome postgraduate courses as a unique opportunity for qualified international graduates to further advance their employability skills and gain experience in the UK labor market for a period of time after completing their studies. International students who can take this pathway will have the flexibility to apply in any field or role that fits their skills profile, including self-employment, without the need for employer sponsorship.

