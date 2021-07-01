Nissan builds new electric crossover and battery plant in UK





Sunderland City Council’s participation in the initiative will enable the development of a “100% renewable” power ‘microgrid’ that will save 55,000 tonnes of carbon annually. Built on renewable energy sources already at the Sunderland site, the Microgrid plan is worth around £80 million and will see up to 10 new solar farms installed and will enable “direct connection to the renewable energy of the UK grid”. can. “.

A 1MW energy storage facility will also be installed on site. It will consist of a Nissan EV’s secondary battery that will help balance grid demand by storing and deploying extra electricity as needed.

Meanwhile, around £423 million will be allocated to “production of new electric crossovers that promise next-generation vehicle styling, efficiency and battery technology to make the transition to electric driving easier”. Nissan is mouth-watering for its position, but according to preview images it is slightly smaller than the Ariya, but adopts a similar coupe-style silhouette.

It uses the same CMF-EV architecture used by Ariya and Alliance partner Renault’s new Mégane E-tech. A production start date has not been set, but the current-generation Leaf will end production around 2024, suggesting the new model could replace Nissan’s pioneering production EV.

The Sunderland site produces new EVs for the European market, creating 909 new jobs in the field and protecting an additional 75 R&D positions. Nissan has pledged details closer to vehicle launches on additional global production sites, pricing and release dates.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed the landmark announcement as “a major sign of confidence in the highly skilled workers of Britain and the Northeast”.

He added: “With over 30 years of history in the region, it is a pivotal moment in the electric vehicle revolution in the region and has a future for decades to come. A promise like this is our ability to create hundreds of green jobs and revitalize UK industry. , can also eliminate our contribution to climate change by enabling people to travel in an affordable and sustainable way.”

