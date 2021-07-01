UK experts say there isn’t enough evidence to support a covid jab for children | Vaccines and Immunizations





One of the UK’s childhood health experts said there was not enough evidence to support children being vaccinated against the coronavirus, and that the agency that will make a decision on whether to expedite the under-18s will take a cautious approach.

Professor Calum Semple, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said there is solid data showing that the risk of Covid-19 causing serious harm to children is incredibly low.

Speaking personally with the BBC breakfast, he said that not enough is yet known about the potential side effects of giving the covid jab to children.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is approved by the UK Pharmaceutical Regulatory Authority for children 12-15 years of age and is being administered to this age group in the United States and Israel.

Professor Anthony Harnden, deputy chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Immunizations, said it will decide in a few weeks whether children will be allowed to be vaccinated.

JCVI is well aware of the issues surrounding the pros and cons of immunizing your children. We will discuss this of course, but what we really need to be sure of is that these vaccines help children in some way. Looking at this data very carefully, Harnden told the BBC Radio 4 Todays program:

He added: Obviously we’ll have to make a point of that in the coming weeks.

Semple said: There’s a very nuanced debate going on here, but I don’t think there’s enough evidence to support children getting vaccinated at this time.

We carefully looked at Sars-Cov infection in secondary and primary children. So we got very solid data, and the risk of serious illness, even the risk of long Covid and polyinflammatory syndrome, is incredibly low.

He added: Vaccines are safe, but completely risk-free. We know about blood clots in adults, and there are some safety data from the US that show some vaccine-related rare heart problems. So until that data is really complete for kids. I couldn’t convince myself that the risk-benefits for children were clear.

Semple, a member of the Emerging and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threat Advisory Group, has suggested that JCVI doesn’t have enough data to approve vaccinated children.

He said he wasn’t convinced the evidence base was strong enough to support immunization of children because we don’t have complete safety data for the vaccine we want to use, he said.

Harnden said JCVI is very concerned about a flu outbreak this winter. He confirmed that the flu and the Covid booster jab can be given to people at the same time.

He said: If we can do that, it makes sense to try and administer both vaccines operationally at the same time. JCVI was very worried about this year’s flu as there is likely to be a lot more fluid circulation due to the low flu levels last winter. I was really excited about the fact that as many people as possible could be vaccinated against the flu.

