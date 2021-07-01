US and Taiwan hold first trade talks since 2016





The United States’ decision to strengthen trade ties with Taiwan comes at a time of tensions between the United States and China over Beijing’s trade policies, military ambitions, the human rights record and the treatment of Hong Kong. Many members of Congress are in favor of starting free trade negotiations with Taiwan, but this is not a goal expressed by the Biden administration.

Who Attended: The 11th meeting of the United States-Taiwan Trade and Investment Framework Agreement Council began virtually Tuesday night in Washington. It was headed by Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Terry McCartin and Taiwan Deputy Trade Representative Jen-ni Yang.

This followed a virtual meeting earlier this month between U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Taiwanese Minister Without Portfolio John Deng. Officials from the US departments of Agriculture, Commerce, Health and Human Services, Labor, State and Treasury also met with the Taiwan team. The TIFA Bilateral Council was established in 1994.

Lighthizer’s beef: The Trump administration, despite its willingness to strengthen ties with Taiwan, refused to hold a TIFA board meeting. At one point, then-US trade representative Robert Lighthizer cited Taiwan’s continuing barriers to US beef and pork exports as an obstacle to deepening economic relations.

In August, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen announced measures to open the Taiwanese market to more American meat products in order to pave the way for possible negotiations on a free trade agreement.

But the USTR’s latest reading once again listed the barriers to market access for US beef and pork as one of the many “open trade issues” that both sides have pledged to address, as well as issues related to Taiwan’s copyright law, digital piracy, financial services, investment, and regulatory transparency.

The two sides also “recognized the progress made in several areas, such as Taiwan’s enforcement of trade secret protection and upcoming changes to Taiwan’s medical device approval process,” USTR said.

Chinese beef: Lighthizer’s refusal to hold TIFA talks also coincided with its efforts to negotiate the phase one trade deal with China aimed at addressing a number of long-standing trade concerns.

Beijing firmly opposes any country organizing economic dialogues involving Taiwan, which it considers to be part of its territory.

“China urges the US side to strictly adhere to the one-China principle and the three Sino-US joint communiques, to end all forms of official interactions with the Taiwan region, to avoid sending a bad signal to “Taiwan independence” forces to avoid undermining China – US relations, peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, “Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told the Beginning of the month.

Next Steps: The United States and Taiwan plan to establish a TIFA labor task force to discuss concerns over workers’ rights and address forced labor in global supply chains, another area of ​​growing friction between the United States and China.

They also agreed to convene meetings of several other TIFA working groups, including on agriculture, intellectual property, investment and technical barriers to trade.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2021/06/30/us-taiwan-hold-first-trade-talks-since-2016-497407 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos