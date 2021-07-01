Today’s market: Nissan’s UK plant, Amazon’s FTC request, Elliott writes for GSK and more.





Nissan to invest 1 billion in UK EV hub Elliott aims to manage GSK Nissan announces major UK battery plant

Nissan (JP:7201) and Chinese partner Envision AEC have announced plans to build a large-scale battery plant in Sunderland as part of a billion-dollar investment in a flagship electric vehicle hub. The automaker expects the new facility to create more than 6,000 jobs, raising expectations for the long-term stability of the UK auto industry in the EV era.

The initial stage of the Gigafactory will have a capacity of 9 gigawatt-hours (GWh) and will be capable of producing 100,000 batteries for Nissan cars per year. The company has expanded its plant to 25 GWh by the end of the decade, implying an additional investment of 1.8 billion by Envision AEC.

The news marks a victory for the UK supply chain and Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed the announcement as a major sign of confidence in the highly skilled workers of Britain and the Northeast.

Amazon, FTC request to challenge chairman

Meanwhile, last night US-based Amazon (US:AMZN) asked Lina Khan, the new chairman of the Federal Trade Commission FTC, to step down from an investigation involving the company. The e-commerce giant claimed that it had already determined that it was a threat to competition in its previous work, a legal document published in Amazons Antitrust Paradox in 2017.

Initial reports suggest that the FTC is ready to look into Amazon’s recent $8.45 billion deal to acquire film studio MGM. The company said in a statement that it should be scrutinized with all large organizations. But even large corporations have the right to a fair scrutiny. But Democratic leader David Sicilyn, chair of the House Antitrust subcommittee, told the Financial Times: This is a problem when companies have enormous economic and political power. It’s a level of arrogance that’s hard to appreciate.

Elliott Shows Hands Again: GSK

It would have been only a matter of time before activist investor Elliott revealed its intentions for pharmaceutical giant Glaxo Smith Klein (GSK).

As the Financial Times reported in April, hedge funds have built billions of shares in FTSE 100 companies.

Elliott wrote to the GSK Board of Directors this morning, noting that there are significant value creation opportunities but a poor record of operational execution and value creation resulting in skepticism about the company’s future and lack of appreciation for its truth. Possibility.

