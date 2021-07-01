Coco Gauff, 17, Jennifer Brady to lead the US Olympic tennis team





WIMBLEDON, England (AP) Coco Gauff and Jennifer Brady will lead a U.S. Olympic tennis team that heads to the Tokyo Games without any of the country’s top two or four men, according to a list obtained by The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The roster of players heading to Japan includes Gauff, 17, Brady, 2021 Australian Open finalist, Brady, Jessica Pegula and Alison Riske for the ladies’ singles, and Tommy Paul, Frances Tiafoe, Tennys Sandgren and Marcos Giron for the simple gentlemen.

Notably absent: Serena and Venus Williams, holders of a total of nine Olympic medals, in addition to their 30 total Grand Slam singles titles and 14 other majors together in doubles.

Sofia Kenin, Australian Open champion and 2020 French Open finalist, is currently the highest ranked American woman, ranked 6th, but has chosen not to go to the Olympics.

It was a tough decision, but I spoke and discussed it with my agents, Kenin said after losing 6-2, 6-4 to American Madison Brengle in the second round at Wimbledon on Wednesday. I couldn’t take anyone with me and I absolutely wanted to have someone.

The Tokyo Games were postponed a year ago due to the coronavirus pandemic, and COVID-19 cases are now on the rise in the host city. The Olympics open on July 23, less than two weeks after the end of Wimbledon.

Serena Williams, who is ranked No.8, was excluded this weekend. She injured her right leg during her match at the All England Club on Tuesday and is absent from the tournament.

Brady is No. 15 in the WTA rankings, Gauff quarter-finalist at Roland Garros this year is No. 23, Pegula No. 26 and Riske No. 29.

The top four American men in the ATP rankings Reilly Opelka, John Isner, Taylor Fritz and Sebastian Korda have all decided not to compete in the Olympics, as has the country’s sixth highest man, Sam Querrey. Korda has given up on joining golf star sisters Nelly and Jessica Korda in Tokyo.

Instead, this week’s ranking of entered men’s singles is No.52 Tommy Paul, No.57 Frances Tiafoe, No.66 Marcos Giron and No.68 Tennys Sandgren. Tiafoe defeated number 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, the Roland Garros finalist, at Wimbledon on Monday.

It will be a different Olympic Games from past years; that will remove it. That being said, I feel like as an athlete I have to go at least once. So when I had the option, I absolutely jumped on it, ”Giron said. I understand why a lot of other guys don’t go. But I am excited and happy.

Eligibility was based on the ranking of June 14, the day after the end of Roland-Garros.

It’s in a pandemic, which probably won’t be as pleasant as it once was. And I think for American tennis players it’s not a big priority. It’s not as much of a priority as (in) some of the other countries, Querrey said on Wednesday after knocking out No.8 seed Pablo Carreo Busta at Wimbledon.

For most Americans, if you play it, so much the better. But I think for me I’d rather go play (shoot events in) Cabo, Atlanta, DC I’d rather win Indian Wells than win an Olympic gold medal, and I think a lot of other guys feel the same way. ” , did he declare. mentionned. “It’s just not a high priority on the schedule.

The International Tennis Federation was to announce the participants of the Summer Games from each country on Thursday.

According to the US roster, the rest of her squad includes pairs of Gauff with Nicole Melichar, and Pegula with Bethanie Mattek-Sands for the women’s doubles, and Tiafoe with Rajeev Ram and Sandgren with Austin Krajicek for the men’s doubles.

For the Tokyo Paralympic Games, which begin August 24, the US tennis team is led by eight-time medalist David Wagner. Also listed: Bryan Barten, Dana Mathewson, Emmy Kaiser, Shelby Baron, Casey Ratzlaff and Conner Stroud.

___ AP Sports writer Steven Wine in Miami contributed to this report.

___

More AP: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yourbasin.com/sports/coco-gauff-17-jennifer-brady-lead-us-olympic-tennis-team/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos