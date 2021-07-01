Rishi Sunak says the UK is moving forward with its own rules for the city after negotiations with the EU. business





Good morning. Welcome to our rolling coverage of the global economy, financial markets, eurozone and business.

Japanese auto giant Nissan has unveiled plans for a gigafactory to produce Britain’s first batteries for electric vehicles in a billion-dollar investment plan that secures the future of its Sunderland auto plant.

This move is fueling the momentum towards net zero as the Northeast and UK auto industries move from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles.

Nissan has announced that it will invest 423m in its Sunderland plant to produce its next-generation all-electric crossover vehicle, creating 750 new jobs.

And Chinese partner battery producer Envision-AESC is investing 450m next door to build a battery plant next door that will create an additional 900 roles by providing power packs to power the car.

The Sunderland Council is also involved and is leading an 80m plan to create a microgrid of solar and wind power plants to power energy-intensive plants, including a dedicated energy storage facility made from used electric vehicle batteries.

The plan is expected to create about 6,000 direct and indirect jobs in the supply chain.

Gigafactories are essential to the move to electric vehicles, and earlier this week the UK auto industry warned that the UK risks being stranded unless the government increases capacity. SMMT has called for a binding target of 60 GWh of battery capacity by 2030 to protect the future of the industry.

The first phase of the Sunderland gigafactory will have a capacity of 9 gigawatt-hours, capable of producing enough batteries for 100,000 cars per year, but if demand grows enough, Envision will invest an additional 1.8 billion to expand the new plant to 25 GWh by the end. can. The Financial Times said over the past decade.

Andrew Clark (@Andrew Clark)

1,650 new jobs, 1 billion investments, another #gigafactory in #Northeast and a new #EV. Check out huge news on #NorthEast, home to UK EV and battery sector – Nissan announces major electric vehicle expansion in UK https://t.co/sFtW96x5Nm

July 1, 2021

The Nissans plan to merge car and battery production with renewable power is called EV36Zero, and CEO Makoto Uchida says it could be a blueprint for the future of the automotive industry.

He added:

Our announcement comes from a long discussion and will accelerate efforts in Europe to achieve carbon neutrality. The experience and know-how gained through the project are shared worldwide.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was an important moment.

Nissans’ announcement to build the next generation of electric vehicles in Sunderland, along with Envision AESC’s new gigafactory, is a major sign of confidence in the highly skilled workers of the UK and the Northeast.

This is a pivotal moment in our electric vehicle revolution and promises a future for decades to come.

Paul Kelso (@pkelso)

New: @Nissan and Envison announce a billion-dollar investment in a new all-electric vehicle and 9GWh battery gigafactory in Sunderland, promising 1,500 new jobs and more than 4,500 supply chains pic.twitter.com/fXK6sjAVhU pic.twitter.com/fXK6sjAVhU

July 1, 2021

Reaction to follow…

Today is coming…

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to promise to make the UK one of the world’s most advanced and exciting financial services hubs and a hub for green finance, when Prime Minister Rishi Sunak explains his roadmap for the sector at his mansion house late Thursday.

As my colleague Richard Partington explains:

The Prime Minister will announce the details of the 15 billion UK Treasury issuance program in his first address to city financiers in his annual Mansion House Address, where proceeds will be used for environmentally friendly projects.

Aiming to make the UK a global leader in low-carbon financial services, Sunak will launch a separate green savings bond for UK consumers, which will be used to fund infrastructure initiatives and create more green jobs across the UK. said it would.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey is also speaking.

The OPEC group of oil producers and allies, including Russia, will hold a monthly meeting to decide whether to continue curbing production by increasing oil production in August.

The UK retail sector took another blow overnight, with Gap Inc planning to close all 81 stores in the UK and Ireland and could lose more than 1,000 jobs.

Retail correspondent Sarah Butler writes:

The U.S. retailer said it will close its stores from late August to the end of September this year, but will continue to operate online stores in the UK and Ireland. Gap hasn’t confirmed how many jobs will have to go, but it is estimated that each store has employed at least 20 people.

The decision is the result of a strategic review of a San Francisco-based European company that began in October of last year. Gap said earlier this month that only 19 stores would be closed in the UK and Ireland until leases expire.

European stock markets are expected to kick off a new month with investors awaiting new health checks for UK, eurozone and US factories and recent US unemployment claims ahead of US non-farm payroll reports tomorrow.

Yap (@I_T_T_T)

European Opening Call: #FTSE 7068 + 0.44% # DAX 15609 + 0.50% # CAC 6548 + 0.62% # AEX 734 + 0.65% # MIB 25244 + 0.57% # IBEX 8864 + 0.49% # OMX 2274 + 0.50% # STOXX 4089 + 0.60% #IGOpeningCall

July 1, 2021 Agenda 9:00 AM BST: Andrew Bailey: Speech at the Mansion House 9:30 AM BST: UK Manufacturing PMI for June 10 AM BST: Eurozone at noon for June Unemployment Statistics: OPEC meeting begins 1:30 PM Min BST: US Weekly Unemployment Report

