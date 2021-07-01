UK to pay off Sudan debt and support economic recovery





This week (Tuesday 29th), backed by the UK, $1.4 billion in arrears to Sudan’s International Monetary Fund (IMF) was liquidated, giving it access to new financing to boost economic recovery.

The liquidation of arrears in Sudan was supported by the IMF with a UK 36 million reserve.

An additional 148 million one-day loan from the UK, announced in May by British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab, has previously helped Sudan settle arrears at the African Development Bank.

This important milestone in Sudan’s economic development means that the new government can now access billions of dollars of new funding from multilateral institutions to spend on health care and education, improve people’s lives and help the transition to democracy.

British Africa Secretary James Duddridge said:

This is a huge step forward for Sudan. Congratulations to Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok of Sudan and his government for this important achievement.

The UK remains committed to supporting Sudan by continuing to pay off its massive debt, which makes the country more attractive to investors and makes its people healthier and more prosperous.

The UK used the G7 presidency to agree an ambitious funding package to settle Sudan IMF arrears with the G7 Finance Minister and other international partners at the IMF board meeting in June.

Prime Minister Exchequer Rishi Sunak said:

Congratulations to the Government of Sudan for reaching this important milestone.

The UK G7 Presidency has energized the international community to support this ambitious package that will unlock critical finance to address Sudan’s urgent development, stabilization and humanitarian needs.

The foreign minister visited Sudan in January this year, where the government of Sudan has stepped up Britain’s support for democracy.

As of today, $2.9 billion of instruments are in arrears with the World Bank, African Development Bank and the IMF, removing major barriers to accessing new funds from these multilateral institutions.

This puts the country in a strong position to pay off its bilateral debt with other countries and ultimately make debt repayments more sustainable.

