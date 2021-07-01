Insurance industry welcomes EC decision to repeal permanent residency requirement for UK drivers | news





The insurance industry is delighted after yesterday (30 June 2021) that the European Commission has repealed the obligation for British drivers to present permanent residency when joining the European Union.

A green card is an international insurance certificate that proves that an individual is insured to drive in the EU. It is issued and signed by the vehicle insurance company and contains vehicle and registration information.

After the UK left the EU, the requirement to present permanent residency to all drivers came into effect from 1 January 2021. As part of the EU, the UK was formerly part of the free circulation area for permanent residence, so drivers do not need to have a green card when visiting other countries within the European Economic Area (EEA).

The Commission has also put forward a set of actions to address the most pressing issues related to the implementation of the Green Card Protocol in Ireland and Northern Ireland.

This will be especially helpful for Northern Irish drivers crossing the border into Ireland.

Maro efovi, Vice-President of the European Commission, who also co-chairs the EU Joint Commission, said: It is protected while avoiding the strict borders of the island of Ireland and maintaining the integrity of the EU single market.

Therefore, we have spared no effort to alleviate some of the problems that arise in the implementation of the protocol.

[The] The practical solution package clearly shows that we are firm in our implementation but continue to work hard for the benefit of the people of Northern Ireland.

very good news

Graeme Trudgill, Bibas Executive Director, announced on LinkedIn that this announcement is good news. This is especially because trade agencies have been lobbying for this action for years along with the ABI, the Auto Insurance Bureau (MIB) and the UK government.

Regarding the green card waiver, Trudgill said both commercial and personal vehicle users will benefit from the change.

ABI’s outgoing director, Huw Evans, agrees that’s good news.

Evans said: We warmly welcome the European Commission’s decision as we have been campaigning for a long time for the UK to be part of the Permanent Residency Free Cycle Zone. The committee took a pragmatic approach to this issue.

UK drivers no longer need to apply for permanent residency through an insurance company, which helps reduce the bureaucracy of drivers and road carriers traveling between the UK and the EU. Motorists from Northern Ireland are especially welcome to drive across the border into the Republic of Ireland.

A MIB spokesperson told Insurance Times: We are pleased that the European Commission has agreed that the UK should be part of the green card free distribution area. To achieve these results, we have worked with key partners to make it much easier for UK motorists to get insurance in the EU and EEA states. This is especially good news for drivers in Northern Ireland who often travel to the Republic of Ireland.

The EU Commission has announced that UK drivers will no longer require permanent residency. Proof of valid car insurance will be published in the official EU journal, after which the law will come into force 20 days later. In the meantime, UK drivers will have to keep contacting their insurance companies to obtain a green card before driving in Europe.

Meanwhile, Trudgill notes that before the coronavirus pandemic, British drivers made 2.6 million EU trips each year. So he reiterated that the EC’s decision was very good news.

He goes on to say: But the decision does not take effect immediately. The EU process for implementing the decision requires publication in the EU’s official journal, followed by a waiting period of 20 days. Therefore, drivers entering the EU must in the meantime continue to obtain a green card from their insurance company. We will confirm with the member as soon as the change is confirmed.

The EU statement was issued in the context of finding a solution to implement the protocol in Ireland and Northern Ireland, and of course is especially helpful for Northern Irish drivers who frequently travel across the border. However, this decision applies to all UK drivers traveling to the EU.

Allianz Insurance’s head of commercial motors, Gerry Ross, said: Weve has been offering green cards through a specially designed portal for a while, but we welcome this positive news to drivers, brokers and insurers. It makes cross-border travel much easier by reducing the time, management and hassle for people driving in Europe.

Previously, the Protocol to Ireland and Northern Ireland formed part of the withdrawal agreement. It was jointly agreed and ratified by the EU and the UK.

It has been in force in this territory since February 1, 2020 and has legal effect under international law.

