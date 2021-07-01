Mansion House Speech 2021 Rishi Sunak





Mayor, Governor, Ladies and Gentlemen, it is my honor to finally address you here at the Mansion House.

Today I want to talk about the future of financial services in this country and around the world. Given my subject, I was delighted to meet so many young leaders here today.

I know that your talent, energy and imagination are more important to the success of this industry than government policy.

And you need this industry to be successful.

You pay 76 billion in taxes annually. This is enough to pay our entire police force and our entire state school system.

You have 2.3 million employees. Two-thirds of them work outside London, in places like Glasgow, Belfast, Bournemouth and Leeds.

And you were the lifeblood of the pandemic offering millions of mortgage vacations.

billions of pounds of corporate loans

Frontline workers keep thousands of branches open, even in the most difficult situations.

And financial services don’t just bring prosperity in the home.

They give us the economic power to project our values ​​on the global stage.

However, in recent decades, financial services have come to symbolize a widespread loss of faith in internationalism.

In the past, it was thought that international cooperation had created a more fair and just world.

Support for that view has been fragmented.

Now international cooperation all too often seems like a warm word.

The benefits of a global service economy are perceived as flowing too narrowly.

This is irreversible.

International cooperation should move and inspire people.

The benefits it brings should be visible everywhere.

And we should be proud that people around the world see the leadership of this country.

Those who believe in international cooperation need to do more to explain why it matters and the benefits it brings.

To do that, we must first be transparent about the principles we use to guide us in economic diplomacy.

Second, it should be clear how we apply these principles in our economic relationships with other countries and jurisdictions.

Third, we need a plan for the most global industrial financial services that enhances competitive advantage while acting for the benefit of our citizens and communities.

*

In March, the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister announced the results of the consolidated review.

It is the most extensive foreign policy document issued by the British government in decades.

When applying the review conclusions to economic and financial diplomacy, we follow five principles:

First, openness: We believe in an open society and a free economy based on democratic values. Only the creativity, originality and dynamism of free individuals can bring about sustainable economic growth.

Second, a rule-based international order: openness and freedom must be protected by rules that are observed and enforced.

We will pursue high-quality regulation because it will lead to a better market and will strongly resist its politicization.

Third, sovereign approach: The UK will use its new freedoms to follow a unique approach based on UK law protected by an independent UK regulator designed to strengthen the UK market.

Fourth, multilateral engagement: We engage and lead in a multilateral environment, helping to solve some of the world’s toughest problems.

Finally, we will seek real change. Participation alone is not enough. Our international actions must make tangible changes in people’s lives.

*

So what do these principles really mean?

As we pursue independent paths outside the European Union, they will lead to economic relationships with other countries and jurisdictions.

It starts in Europe’s closest neighbourhood.

The UK has an ongoing interest in a prosperous and productive Europe.

We have deep shared values ​​and a long history of cooperation. And we will strengthen that relationship.

At the same time, as I said at Congress in November, our ambition was to reach a comprehensive mutual decision on financial services equivalence.

It didn’t happen.

Now, as we move forward, we continue to work together on global financial issues, but each is a sovereign jurisdiction with our own priorities.

Now we have the freedom to do things differently and better, and we want to use it to its fullest.

But I can give you the same reassurance. The EU would have no reason to deny UK access because of poor regulatory standards.

Think of a company like the clearinghouse that underlies the open free market we advocate.

The UK already has one of the strongest regulatory regimes in the world for its central counterpart.

And our plan is not to weaken it, but to strengthen it. Because we believe in high quality regulation.

Also, it is entirely within international standards for like-minded jurisdictions to use each other’s market infrastructure.

Therefore, there is no real reason why the UK cannot or should not continue to provide clearing services to the EU and countries around the world.

*

Our principles and values ​​will also underpin our relationship with the United States, our most important bilateral partner.

The US is already our largest market and the UK exports $28 billion of financial services annually.

Our ambition is to further deepen regulatory cooperation with our closest allies.

* Also our principles will guide our relationship with China.

Too often the debate about China lacks nuance.

Some people on both sides argue that we should either sever all ties or sacrifice our values ​​to focus only on commercial opportunities.

Neither position adequately reflects the reality of relations with a vast and complex country with a long history.

In fact, China is one of the most important economies in the world and a country with fundamentally different values ​​from ours.

We need mature and balanced relationships.

This means keeping our eyes open to their growing international influence and continuing to take a principled stand on issues we see as going against our values.

After all, principles matter only if they are beyond our convenience.

But it also means recognizing the connections between our people and businesses.

We collaborate on global issues such as health, aging, climate and biodiversity.

Realizing the potential of the fast-growing financial services market with $40 trillion in total assets

Leveraging the UK’s financial innovation and expertise to address these global challenges.

Because it has taken steps to protect the domestic economic resilience.

We can confidently pursue our economic relationship with China in a safe and mutually beneficial way without compromising our values ​​or security.

*

Now, just as our principles affect the economic relations of the EU, the US and China, they must also apply to the most global industry, financial services.

Over the next few years, we will implement the following sweeping reforms:

Strengthen your competitive edge in financial services.

We continue to provide for our communities and citizens.

Working internationally on forums such as the G7, G20 and Financial Stability Board, we set higher global standards.

Today I am publishing an article detailing our vision across four topics.

First, we must be open and seek close connections with advanced and emerging financial centers around the world.

Just yesterday, I signed an ambitious financial services partnership with Singapore that demonstrates our commitment to the Indo-Pacific tilt in action.

It was negotiating a landmark deal with Switzerland, the most ambitious financial services contract ever tried.

And we will always uphold the global norms of open markets, such as portfolio management delegation. Second, it enhances competitiveness in both regulation and taxation.

For this, wholesale capital market regulatory reform consulting

Implement the recommendations from the Lord Hills listing review, including a basic review of the prospectus framework.

And reform the prudential regulation in the insurance sector.

While taking targeted steps to reform highly skilled visas to attract the best global talent.

And I announced that Budget would be reviewing the bank surcharge.

Our ongoing conversation only reinforced my view that the consolidated tax rate on UK bank earnings should not increase significantly from current levels.

The review is expected to be completed as planned in the second half of this year.

*

Now, just as Britain pioneered paper bills in the 17th century, the first regulated stock exchange in the 19th century, the first ATM in the 20th century.

The third part of our vision is to put the UK at the forefront of 21st century technology and innovation.

Recommendations were made in Ron Kalifas’ UK Fintech review to promote adoption of cutting-edge technologies.

Explore the case for central bank digital currency with the Bank of England

Consulting on pioneering reforms to support secure adoption of crypto assets and stablecoins

We closely watch key discussions in finance and technology, such as the opportunities of distributed ledger technology in capital markets.

But while I believe in the power of new technologies, I must also manage their impact on the economy and society.

Weve led the international agreement on digital taxation in the G7.

It is a perfect example of the economic and diplomatic principles we will continue to push forward at the G20 next week.

And consulted on new laws to protect access to cash and ensure that people only need to travel a reasonable distance to pay or withdraw cash.

*

And we will reaffirm the UK’s position as the world’s premier place for green finance, the final part of our vision.

Giving the public the opportunity to invest in government green initiatives through NS&I’s world’s first green savings bonds.

It issued the UK’s debut government bond green bond in September, and the framework released yesterday has entrusted us with the most ambitious approach of any major sovereign.

We have launched a new requirement for businesses and financial products to disclose sustainability information.

And thanks to Dame Clara Furses leadership, it creates a global marketplace for high-quality voluntary carbon offsets.

And on the international stage, we are driving global action ahead of COP26.

We have persuaded all G7 economies to move toward mandatory climate disclosure.

A clear demonstration of international cooperation providing practical solutions to pressing global problems.

Therefore, it is our vision for financial services to be more open, more competitive, more technologically advanced and more sustainable.

The roadmap we publish today sets out detailed plans for the next few years, and we look forward to bringing it together.

*

Mayor, as the baton passes to a new generation of financial leaders in this room, I feel optimistic about our future.

Ambitious at home.

Internationally confident.

We plan to make the country one of the most exciting financial services hubs in the world for decades to come, creating prosperity at home and projecting our values ​​abroad.

And when we lead through action, not rhetoric

according to our principles

Let me show you that economic cooperation can help create a more just and equitable world.

Thank you.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/mansion-house-speech-2021-rishi-sunak The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos