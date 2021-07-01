Brexits’ impact on the UK economy is the Covid-19 pandemic





Five years after the EU referendum, the UK is still divided over the issue of UK accession to the bloc.

But economists on both sides agree on one thing. New rules and regulations introduced by Britain’s new relationship with Brussels have damaged the UK economy, hit trade and deepened labor shortages.

But the problem for pro- and anti-EU economists as they attempt to assess the effectiveness of the first six months of the UK-EU trade and cooperation agreement is that the picture for trade and employment has been swept away by Covid’s economic impact. 19 Pandemic.

Judging the long-term impact of the post-coronavirus crisis is also uncertain. The same is true of Britain’s attempts to profit economically from its break with Brussels.

John Springford, deputy director of the European Center for Reform Think Tanks, said: “In general, Covid swept economic data and difficult to compare, so the Brexit effect cannot be unraveled.”

The most important area where the Brexit effect quickly became noticeable was commodity trading. After stockpiling in December, trade fell sharply in January before recovering lost land due to additional tariffs and safety checks introduced from January 1.

However, while there is no doubt that the trade has suffered a Brexit hit, the whole picture will depend entirely on the statistics used. Exports from the UK to the EU in April fell by 5% compared to December last year, but fell by 24% over the same period, as measured by the EU’s official statistical office, Eurostat, according to the UK Statistics Office.

There are always differences in trade statistics, but economists say this is extreme.

Equivalent figures for imports, according to ONS, show that the value of trade in goods from the EU to the UK fell 19% over the same period, while Eurostat fell 13%.

These trade differences are significant, according to Thomas Sampson of the London School of Economics. “British [ONS] The data is correct. Exports to the EU have done surprisingly well after the January decline,” he said.

Statistical agencies are busy resolving discrepancies. ONS itself has now ruled out seasonal adjustments and questions about intra-company trading as reasons. The detailed figures suggest that the difference is mostly in the trading of automobiles and other manufactured goods.

“We don’t have a definitive answer,” said Matt Hughes, chief statistician at ONS. “But more and more we are looking at the problem of measurement of origin and sending country.” Under post-Brexit trade agreements, the UK measures exports to the country from which goods are sent, while the EU seeks to define trade with the origin or final destination of goods.

This means that cars exported from the UK to Rotterdam in the Netherlands and then shipped to countries outside the EU are considered exports to the EU in ONS statistics, but not imports in the UK in figures in Eurostat.

Brexit briefing

Follow the big problems caused by Britain’s EU separation. Get a Brexit briefing in your inbox every Thursday. Sign up here.

Despite this uncertainty about trade figures, independent economist Julian Jessop, who describes himself as a “Brexit optimist,” has so far said the economic effects of the new rules are negative. “We know that increasing trade barriers will reduce trade volume and this is clearly confirmed in the data, but the initial blow seems to be dissipating,” Jessop said.

It’s the uncertainty that no one is yet revising their expert judgment on the long-term Brexit effects, which most economists and independent watchdogs in the UK government expect will cut the level of gross domestic product by around 4% compared to what remains within the bloc. .

Professor Jonathan Portes of King’s College London said the long-term economic outlook is accurate so far. Economists expected a reasonably significant trade effect, but it wasn’t catastrophic and it looks like it happened. It’s too early to say what the long-term effect will be, but there’s no obvious reason to change the model based on the estimates of what we’ve seen so far,” he said.

After the one-off effect of introducing the barrier, the problem over the next few years will be to the extent that supply chains across the English Channel will rupture and the UK will become less attractive to invest in.

Another major change to date has been the movement of workers. New restrictions have been introduced, limiting the right of EU citizens to come to work in the UK and raise concerns about labor shortages.

Prof Alan Manning, former chairman of the Immigration Advisory Board, said widespread reports of labor shortages came from a “mixture of Covid and Brexit,” and the fact that there are similar trends in other countries suggests that this is not just the Brexit effect. “Brexit contributed and didn’t make any improvements,” he said.

Manning added that the era of expected labor tightness in some sectors is over, and in some sectors, such as social welfare, employers must be aware of the fact that they have to pay more to retain their employees.

The benefits of bloc splitting are more difficult to understand if the evidence is clear that Brexit will negatively impact. The UK has been quick to hand over many trade agreements with countries that already do business with the EU and have contracts with others like Australia.

Economists believe this will significantly boost the UK economy in the long run, with the government’s assessment of the impact on Australian trades only 0.02%.

However, Jessop said, “Uncertainty is [surrounding Brexit] has been released”.

“A faster release of the vaccine indicates the potential for future gains from regulatory independence,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/fbb70741-34cc-4f54-a66b-a2e4b9445f5b The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos