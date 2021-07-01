Aliens could already be watching us





On June 25, the Pentagon and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released their high-profile Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Report, or UAP. Alien enthusiasts and skeptics were eagerly awaiting him. And while the report does not rule out an extraterrestrial origin for much of the documented UAP, it lacked details or bombs.

But we already know that our world is easily detectable by extrasolar observers. An article published on June 23 in Nature shows that over the past 5,000 years, 1,715 stars have been in the correct celestial position to see a populated Earth passing through the sun, and another 319 have entered this ideal place over the course of over the next 5,000 years. And seven of those distant stars are known to have their own orbiting exoplanets that could support life.

“Instead of constantly saying, ‘What can we detect in other worlds? and “Where are the other worlds that we can detect?” “Think it the other way around,” says Jackie Faherty, an astronomer at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City and co-author of the new study. “What worlds can we find? How many of them and for how long?

Lisa Kaltenegger, an astronomer at Cornell University, approached Faherty with the idea of ​​creating a map showing which nearby stars could see Earth in the past and the future. “I wanted to be a billion years old! Kaltenegger said of the proposed schedule. “And I was like, ‘No, there’s a finished look back you can do,’” says Faherty.

The dataset used by the two researchers came from the Gaia mission, a spacecraft launched by the European Space Agency in 2013 to count and track more than a billion stars across the Milky Way. It uses a distance-measuring technique called parallax, which can be understood by simply blinking one eye, then the other and noticing how objects in your field of vision move in proportion to their proximity to you. “Your eyes are separated by a small distance, and that distance between your eyes is what allows you to measure depth,” says Faherty. This is also what Gaia does, except its baseline is roughly the extent of Earth’s orbit around the sun rather than the space between a person’s eyes. This longer baseline allows the spacecraft to more accurately measure celestial distances and movements. But just like with your eyeballs, there is still some uncertainty in establishing the exact kinetics of these ultra-distant objects, Faherty says.

The pair therefore settled over a 10,000-year window stretching from 5,000 years ago to 5,000 years ago. The timeline is conservative, says Faherty, given that the Earth is 4.55 billion years old. But the temporal component is still particularly important because everything in space moves with time, explains René Heller, an astrophysicist at the Max Planck Institute for Solar Systems Research in Göttingen, Germany, who was not involved in study. “What happens in space is dynamic, it is not a static image! ” he says.

From the Gaia dataset, Faherty and Kaltenegger selected stars located about 300 light years from our sun, those “in our neighborhood,” says Faherty. Thanks to Gaia and other investigations, researchers already knew how fast each star is moving. They therefore pushed the trajectories of the stars forward and backward in time on a large virtual map. This approach allowed them to determine when and where these neighboring stars entered, or will enter, the so-called terrestrial transit zone, or what Faherty calls “the bull’s eye in the sky”: the area where a star can be aligned. just to get a glimpse of our world crossing the face of the sun.

This is the same method that astronomers here on Earth have used with great success to find and study thousands of worlds around other stars. By monitoring a star continuously, observers can look for a regular pattern of “gradations and refreshes” produced by dark planets parading across the face of the star as seen from our solar system. This remarkable method not only tells us if there are planets surrounding a star, it also allows observers to scrutinize the overall chemical makeup of the planet’s air using starlight shining through its upper atmosphere. . “When the planet passes in front of the star, it leaves a spectral imprint, as we call it, information about its atmosphere in starlight,” Heller explains.

As it turns out, Kaltenegger and Faherty’s study isn’t the first to look for other planetary systems that might catch Earth in transit. Heller and one of his colleagues created a similar map in 2016, although that earlier work only counted 82 stars that would be aligned in the correct position – and he didn’t implement the time component that l The Gaia dataset allowed Kaltenegger and Faherty to include in their new paper. “We wondered if others might be looking for planets in transit like we do, but from an extrasolar perspective,” Heller said of his previous work. “And some of them may be lucky enough to see us Earthlings pass by the sun.”

Looking at Earth and the solar system from this inverted perspective is extremely valuable, says Kaltenegger. “The most impressive image of all time, I think, is the pale blue dot photo that Carl Sagan helped create. In this famous photograph, captured by the Voyager 1 probe exiting beyond Pluto’s orbit, a tiny prick of light (Earth) hangs in a diagonal ray of sunlight against the dark void of space, its color vaguely cyan hinting at the presence of watery oceans and clouds. The image is a visually visceral representation of William Blake’s oft-cited thinking about glimpsing “a world in a grain of sand,” showing how even a single pixel of planetary light falling on a distant detector can reveal surprising amounts. astrobiologically relevant information. The sight of Voyager 1 is testament to the frightening and exhilarating fact that just as we can see ourselves from deep interstellar, so can others.

Seven of the stars mapped by Kaltenegger and Faherty are known to host probably rocky exoplanets considered passable candidates for harboring liquid water – and therefore life as we know it – on their surface. One of them, the world called Ross 128b, was in Earth’s transit zone for about 2,000 years. He “saw” our planet between the 10th century BC and the 10th century AD, a period including the reign of Alexander the Great, the fall of Rome and the height of Mayan civilization. But the best-known sight is yet to come and exists around another star called TRAPPIST-1. This star is surrounded by seven planets approximately the size of Earth. Four are the right distance from TRAPPIST-1 to possibly support life, says Kaltenegger. The star and its suite of worlds will enter Earth’s transit zone in about 1,600 years.

These stars and related systems should be the priority of current and future efforts to find exoplanets that could carry not only life, but possibly even extraterrestrial technological civilizations, according to some astronomers. “I would put the mentioned targets at the top of the list,” said Jill Tarter, president emeritus of Alien Life Research (SETI) at the SETI Institute, who was not involved in the new study.

Back on Earth, how could we prepare for when TRAPPIST-1 enters our field of view in 1,600 years – or when exoplanets do, for that matter? Heller says it’s a somewhat futile exercise to make 37th century plans with 21st century technology. And humanity might not even be there that far in the future, an option Heller whimsically envisioned for the sake of the imagination. We could set up some sort of giant co-orbiting sign or device that would imprint its shadow on the outgoing sunlight along our planet, but stay locked if someone pressed a button once a year, he says. . The sign would thus inflate once we were gone (or that we would have forgotten it) to display the message “It’s good not to know you” to all the beings who would cross it in our absence, he jokes. he.

Faherty says that beyond directing research into alien life, she hopes this new star map inspires and opens minds. The project broadened her thinking about our chances of meeting other worlds, she says. “I had a strange feeling of ships passing through the night [doing this work]», Adds Faherty. Heller says he also has a strange feeling of being contacted. “Think about living in a room, and all the windows are open, and you do all your stuff, and you don’t know all the windows are open,” he says. “Would you behave any differently if you knew you’ve been seen your whole life?” “

