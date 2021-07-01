



The family of the man who died after being stopped by public health agencies, charities and police has condemned the inclusion of the controversial medical term in one of the UK’s leading medical handbooks.

Acute behavioral disorder (ABD), more commonly known as arousal delirium, a controversial expression used in fatal cases of police violence, has recently been added to the Maudsley Prescribing Guidelines (MPG).

The term dividing the medical community was recently mentioned in the trial of Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of the murder of George Floyd by a former US police officer, but was not a central piece of evidence.

It is argued that the term carries racial prejudice and is often used to justify the disproportionate use of lethal force by the police against black people. Previously, it has been used in many court cases to describe individuals who are anxious or distressed after drug use or during mental health episodes. In some cases, people described as experiencing excitable delirium are perceived as exhibiting higher pain thresholds and abnormal levels of force.

Cited in a recent Kevin Clarkes investigation, the family of Olaseni Lewis and Sean Rigg said there were attempts to use the term in their investigations, but those attempts were stopped by the legal team.

Olaseni Lewis’ mother, Ajibola Lewis, and Sean Rigg’s sister, Marcia Rigg, accused the term of setting a dangerous precedent for legalizing its use in future deterrence-related cases.

We have witnessed too many deaths from the use of restraint in detention. Deaths that could have been avoided if only the necessary lessons had been learned from previous deaths in similar circumstances, they said in a joint statement.

Two women and their families campaigning against death in police custody said they provided evidence that the disproportionate number of people who died in such circumstances were black men suffering from mental illness.

We also know that healthcare professionals play an important role in this context, and that the purpose of the guidance is to help these professionals approach these practices and understand the underlying context.

However, he added, the opportunities to shape these approaches and understandings and, accordingly, the learning needed to prevent deaths from similar situations in the future are wasted.

The Royal College of Psychiatrists (RCPsych) and the South London and Maudsley NHS Trust, which oversees the clinical care of Clarke, Rigg and Lewiss and operates independently of MPG, issued a statement that they do not recognize ABD as a medical diagnosis or syndrome.

RCPsych said in a statement that RCPsych is extremely concerned about the growing use of the term and that it could be used in investigations to limit the liability of authorities related to the death of people in custody or health care.

The statement was approved by South London and the Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust, saying there is no strong research evidence to substantiate or support the use of these terms in medicine.

The Trust said the use of the term has brought significant disadvantages to certain ethnic groups and will work with the MPG to update the guidelines.

However, Ch Donald, vice-president of the Police Federation of England and Wales, refuted and condemned the RCPsych statement, which caused enormous damage. In a detailed eight-point counter-argument, Donald said the RCPsych statements were inaccurate and challenged the allegations of racism.

Donald, who said he would refer the matter to a charity committee, added that the move could have a negative impact on all police cases involving individuals, and that the very flawed statement calls into question the coroner’s impartiality.

RCPsych should focus its energy and attention on its specialties rather than making factually inaccurate and political statements, he said.

Professor David Taylor, Director of Pharmacy and Pathology, Senior Author and Editor at MPG for 27 years, said the 14th edition of the Guidelines contains a short section on ABD.

We acknowledge that the condition named in the text is not an accepted diagnosis and that both terms are controversial. It is also very clear that recommendations should be made to avoid physical restraint as much as possible, he said.

Taylor adds that, after consulting with various authorities, he has now asked publishers to change guidelines to reflect the sensitivity surrounding these terms and the lack of diagnostic validity.

