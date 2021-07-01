Winter price hike concerns in UK and Europe due to gas supply crisis gas





Europe’s gas supply crisis has rekindled fears over winter energy costs after market prices for fossil fuels hit new highs across the UK and the Netherlands.

Gas market prices soared more than 50% this year as storage facility reserves across Europe declined to record lows and the cost of importing imports from global markets continued to rise.

In the following month, Indian gas prices in the UK hit an all-time high of 91.4pa on Thursday, and prices in the Dutch market, Europe’s most important gas trading hub, reached a new high of 36.83 (31.69) per megawatt-hour.

Prices have raised concerns about an energy market supercycle, which could mean homes and businesses could face soaring heating bills this winter as the European economy emerges from the global coronavirus pandemic.

Industry experts said last week that millions of households in the UK could see more than 110 annual increases in their energy bills in winter due to a surge in commodity market prices.

The energy market rally has threatened to rekindle tensions over European gas supplies in Russia, accusing the head of Ukraine’s state-owned gas pipeline company of holding back supplies from neighboring countries despite soaring prices.

Sergiy Makogon, operator of a gas transmission system in Ukraine, told the Financial Times that Europe’s gas supply crisis is an artificially created problem that Russia’s Gazprom has curbed exports.

He described Gazprom’s export strategy as a threat to force approval of the controversial new pipeline Nord Stream 2, which plans to bypass Ukraine and deliver Russian gas to Germany.

Russia’s gas imports in Europe have fallen by a fifth this year compared to pre-epidemic levels, against the backdrop of a global rush to gas.

Energy market experts at Rystad Energy said global prices rose in June as global prices shifted from a colder than normal winter to a warmer than normal summer, forcing Europe to compete with Asia for liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies. Incredibly cool tank.

Strong demand for gas in Asia is slowing many European energy companies’ ability to store gas for next winter. This means many will enter the colder months with fewer than usual reserves and will face higher prices to secure supply.

European gas demand is likely to remain strong despite high prices. Because the rising cost of CO2 emissions could prevent major utility companies from burning coal, which emits nearly twice as much carbon from gas power plants.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/jul/01/gas-supply-crunch-stirs-fears-of-winter-price-hike-in-uk-and-europe The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos