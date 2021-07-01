Covid-19 cases hit a record high in the UK, raising new concerns about Boris Johnson’s closure schedule





The UK has recorded 27,989 new coronavirus cases, the highest reported since January 29, raising new concerns about whether all remaining lockdown restrictions will be lifted later this month.

As of Thursday, the government said an additional 22 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the UK to 128,162. Separate figures released by the National Statistical Office show that there are 153,000 registered deaths in the UK where Covid-19 is mentioned on death certificates.

Despite the continued rise in Covid cases, Boris Johnson is optimistic about easing lockdowns in the UK on July 19, but has suggested that some aspects such as social distancing and masks may remain.

The Prime Minister said: I know how people who are impatient can actually get back to complete normalcy like me, but I guess I said it before. I want to return to a world close to the status quo. – Covid as far as possible. Back to life before Covid. But there may be things we need to do, and there may be additional precautions we need to take.

Scotland’s daily coronavirus cases have crossed 4,000 as tracking systems are overwhelmed.

Meanwhile, a Scottish doctor has asked the public to adhere to social-distancing rules and to ease the burden on local health care with a routine factor test after the number of coronavirus cases nearly doubled to 36 overnight.

Dr. Pamela Johnston, NHS Tayside’s director of operational health care, said colleagues are very busy evaluating patients and adding to the burden on services. Coronavirus cases have recently seen a sharp rise in Scotland, with daily numbers exceeding 4,000 for the first time on Thursday.

Christina Pagel, professor of operational studies at University College London and member of the Independent SAGE, said the UK will exceed 40,000 cases per day by 19 July at current growth rates.

She said: Everything this week means the government will release the virus regardless of the long coronavirus, mutagenic potential, hospital. [It] It looks like it will be the first country to throw everything at the vaccine wall and hope it stays up.

Government data through June 30 showed that of the 77,909,177 Covid zaps delivered so far in the UK, 44,860,978 were the first doses, an increase of 141,216 the day before. About 33,048,199 people increased by 175,749 with the second dose.

