Common mistakes Indian startups make when moving to the United States – TechCrunch





Sanjoe Tom Jose Contributor

When considering relocating to the United States, Indian startup founders must first make a mental pivot to face the market they want to sell in and ask themselves what risk they are willing to take.

In the SaaS space, there are (roughly) two types of businesses that you can start. The first option is to create a better product than what is currently available in the market, like better accounting software or CRM, or a better marketing automation tool, especially for mid-sized businesses. This path is well mapped out – Indian companies Zoho and Freshworks are prime examples.

The second and riskiest option is to create something in an entirely new category, which we are doing at Talview, where we are building a video AI platform for digital talent management processes for companies that make hiring decisions. Creating a new market is a high-risk scenario lined with pitfalls disguised as opportunities, but the rewards are potentially immense.

The first type of business should never leave India. There you can set up your business, hire local talent, and start selling your high-quality remote services to mid-sized businesses around the world. The second option works best if you are willing to target more advanced SaaS software markets in the United States.

No game plan, just a product

The United States is the biggest software market and where customers are more likely to try something new. However, the first mistake Indian entrepreneurs make when coming to America is to assume that a large market and customer base open to new products means that your first step should be to purchase a plane ticket.

First: which city will you choose? When you enter a new market, the founders are the sellers too, so you need to be prepared to meet clients or investors and get that traction before you decide to move your operations to the United States full time.

