COVID-19: UK reports 27,989 coronavirus cases, highest since late January | UK News





The UK has reported 27,989 coronavirus cases, the most since late January.

The last such high case was on January 29, when there were 29,079. However, there were 1,245 COVID-related deaths reported today compared to 22 on Thursday.

On Wednesday, 26,068 cases, 14 deaths were reported, and this time last week there were 16,703 cases, 21 cases.

Statistics show that another 141,216 people got their first coronavirus vaccine and an additional 175,749 got their second jab.

A total of 44,860,978 people in the UK were vaccinated at least once, and 33,048,199 were fully vaccinated.

New data from NHS Test and Trace shows the number of weekly cases recorded in the UK last month was the highest since mid-February.

By June 23rd, a total of 79,248 people had tested positive, the highest number until February 17th.

Another data set released by the U.S. Bureau of Statistics (ONS) on Thursday estimates that around 385,000 individuals in the UK have had COVID-19 for more than a year.

This is an increase of 376,000 from a month ago, and people aged 35 to 69 are most likely to report the condition.

Long-term COVID is defined as symptoms lasting more than a month after a person’s first suspicion of infection.

On July 19, the UK will move into the final phase of the government’s closed exit plan, where all remaining COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said two jabs of the COVID-19 vaccine would be “liberators” for those wanting to travel abroad this summer.

He announced that details of the government’s plans would be released “in the next few days.”

During a visit to the Nissan plant in Sunderland, the prime minister said, “I’m sure the double jab will be the liberator and will allow people to travel.

“We’ll go into more of those details in July and the next few days. It’s about how it works.”

