130 countries support the American proposal

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks at a press conference, after attending the G7 Finance Ministers’ Meeting, at Winfield House in London, Britain, June 5, 2021.

Justin Tallis | Reuters

WASHINGTON – Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday announced that a group of 130 countries have agreed to a global minimum corporate tax, as part of a broader deal to revise international tax rules.

If widely adopted, GMT would effectively end the practice of global companies seeking low-tax jurisdictions like Ireland and the British Virgin Islands to relocate their headquarters there, even if their customers, their operations and their leaders are located elsewhere.

“For decades the United States has participated in self-defeating international tax competition, lowering our corporate tax rates only to see other countries lower theirs in response. The result was a global race to the bottom: who could lower their tax rate again and faster? No nation has won this race, ”Yellen said in a statement on the deal.

“Today’s agreement of 130 countries representing more than 90% of global GDP is a clear sign: the race to the bottom is one more step towards its end,” said Yellen.

The deal would also include a framework to eliminate taxes on digital services, which targeted America’s biggest tech companies.

In their place, officials agreed to a new tax plan that would be tied to where multinationals actually do business, rather than where they are headquartered.

Much of the groundwork for adopting a GMT has already been thrown out by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, which last fall released a draft outlining a two-pillar approach to international taxation.

The OECD Inclusive Framework on Base Erosion and Profit Shifting, known as BEPS, is the product of negotiations with 137 member countries and jurisdictions.

Yellen’s announcement did not include the actual rate at which GMT would be set, but the Biden administration pushed for at least 15%.

G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors are due to meet in Venice, Italy later this month, and the international tax plan is expected to be high on the agenda.

The GMT agreement represents a key part of what President Joe Biden has called “a foreign policy for the middle class”.

The strategy, devised in part by Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan, highlights how foreign and domestic policy can be brought into a new middle ground between traditional conservative and liberal approaches to world affairs.

“Foreign Policy for the Middle Class” is about ensuring that globalization, trade, human rights and military might are all exploited for the benefit of American workers, not just billionaires and multinational corporations, but not neither for abstract ideological reasons.

This is a developing story, please check for updates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/01/nations-agree-to-support-us-proposal-for-global-minimum-tax-on-corporations.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos